Meghan McCain Recalls 'Yelling' at Colleagues During 'Particularly Heated' Meeting at The View

Getty

McCain shared an experience she allegedly had while working at the morning show, during a meeting about the day's Hot Topics.

Meghan McCain just opened up about some behind-the-scenes drama which allegedly went down during her time at The View.

On the latest episode of her Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat podcast, the former talk show co-host was speaking with guest Batya Ungar-Sargon about the wealth gap in America when she brought up a contentious meeting at ABC.

"Can we talk about the media for a little bit? I had an experience while I was working at ABC News," she shared, not naming The View by name but adding the incident happened during "a particularly heated Hot Topics meeting." The morning show, of course, has a segment titled Hot Topics, in which they regularly address the biggest news items of the day.

"I remember yelling at the meeting that, 'Some of you or all of you are going to have to start interacting with people who don't make $100,000 a year or more,'" she claimed, adding, "You have to interact with someone who makes minimum wage on some level or another.'"

McCain went on to say that most of her time working in corporate media has been filled with people who "live in $20 million Upper West Side mansions or Upper West Side apartments and then they take their Teslas to the Hamptons or Sag Harbor on the weekend with their family and then they come back."

"And that is their life everyday. And I think part of the rot in media is because they're not talking to the working class,' she then claimed, before asking her guest whether she felt whether that was "part of the reason media is dying on the vine the way it is now?"

Ungar-Sargon agreed, before she then railed on "woke" news rooms filled with "elites."

McCain quit The View in October 2021 after four years. During her run on the show, she famously came head-to-head with Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg, both of whom she would go on to call "mean."

Back in December, she claimed the show's hosts are sent a list of possible topics and "whatever the majority chooses is the topic of the show." The problem, as McCain sees it, is that the majority of the panel is unabashedly liberal.

"Anything that makes Democrats look bad is never chosen," she said. "I had to go in every morning being like, 'Hey, whatever news story that makes Biden look bad is the number one news story of the day,' and there would be a fight over whether or not it should even be aired because the hosts didn't agree on it."