Inside Naomi Watts & Billy Crudup Lavish Mexico City Wedding One Year After Saying 'I Do' at Courthouse

Video from inside the ceremony shows Watt's dress, how the pair's children were involved and the star-studded guest list, which included Nicole Kidman, Justin Theroux, Gina Gershon and more.

On Saturday, the Feud actress and the Morning Show star celebrated with a wedding ceremony in Mexico City, one year after getting married in courthouse ceremony in New York City.

Watts' brother, photographer Ben Watts, confirmed the news in an Instagram post, with a video that showed the actress in an elevator wearing what looked like a white wedding gown, as she held on to a bouquet of white flowers.

Crudup was seen standing behind her in a dark suit, while one of Naomi's two children, 15-year-old Kai (pictured below right), and the actress's niece Ruby, appeared to serve as bridesmaids, both wearing strapless nude gowns.

The whole group, including Watt's son, Sasha, 16 -- who, like Kai, she shares with ex Liev Schreiber -- and Crudup's son, William, 20, who he shares with ex Mary-Louise Parker, smiled and waved at the camera as the elevator doors closed.

"Off they go Naomi x Billy x family #benwatts #scrapbooking," Ben wrote alongside the video, which was soundtracked by Frank Sinatra's song, "Love and Marriage."

Another video shared by her brother showed some of the ceremony itself, including the moment Sasha walked her down the aisle (pictured above right).

The lavish Mexico City ceremony was a star-studded affair, with Justin Theroux and his girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom, in attendance as well as Watts' longtime friend and fellow Australian, Nicole Kidman, who was seen taking part in both the pre-wedding festivities and the ceremony.

Showgirls star Gina Gershon was also a guest at the pair's wedding, sharing a shot of Crudup dipping Naomi on the dance floor.

"True Love. #N&Bforever ❤️❤️❤️ #hope ❤️❤️#love #congratulations ✨✨✨🥂," Gershon wrote.

In addition to the shots shared by her brother, Naomi herself had shared several posts on her Instagram Stories, including a snap with Crudup posted by her stylist.

Watts first announced the couple's 2023 marriage in an Instagram post on June 10, a day after the pair spared marriage rumors after they were spotted wearing wedding attired in photos obtained by Page Six.

"Hitched! 🕊️🪢♥️," she captioned the photo, which saw her in a white floral lace wedding dress, while Crudup donned a sleeve navy suit sans the tie.

The pair first began dating after filming Netflix's Gypsy together in 2016, and while they were rumored to be coupled up, they didn't take their relationship public until almost five years later, making their red carpet debut as a couple at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February 2022.

Watts was seen wearing a diamond on her left hand a year later, but played coy when asked about the diamond while doing press for Feud.

After their wedding, during a January 2024 appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, Watts opened up about finding love with Crudup "later in life."