Naomi Watts Reacts to Billy Crudup Engagement Rumors While Wearing Diamond on Ring Finger

"There's like a big glint coming from some ring over here. I can't stop looking at it!" TODAY host Hoda Kotb told the actress, who has been in a relationship with Crudup since 2017.

Naomi Watts is responding to rumors that she's engaged to Billy Crudup.

While appearing on Thursday's episode of the TODAY show, the actress was wearing a sparkling diamond ring on her left finger, and made a joke when hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie brought up her possible engagement. However, she didn't confirm nor deny that she's engaged.

"My eye is hurting. Do you see anything?" Kotb asked, to which Guthrie and Watts leaned in, before Kotb noted, "There's a big glint coming from some ring over here. I can't stop looking at it!"

Watts laughed, and Kotb added, "It just struck me, but it's beautiful."

Guthrie didn't beat around the bush as she told Watts, "Hoda is asking if you're engaged."

Watts didn't answer the question, instead playing coy, before joking, "Oh, the brain fog!"

"Whatever you're wearing, you wear it beautifully," Kotb said.

According to People, Watts was also seen wearing the sparkler while walking her dog out in New York City on Thursday. It's unclear when the "King Kong" star started sporting the diamond, however, she appeared to be wearing the ring at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party last month.

Watts, 54, and Crudup, also 54, have been together since 2017 after meeting the set of the Netflix series, "Gypsy."

The couple made their first red carpet appearance together at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. A few months later, the two stepped out together at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

While Watts and Crudup have kept their romance rather private, the former shared a photo of herself and her beau on Valentine's Day back in February. "My darling ♥️," she captioned the selfie, below.

Before Crudup, Watts was previously in a relationship with Liev Schreiber from 2005 to 2016. The two sons together: Sasha, 15, and Kai, 14.

Meanwhile, Crudups had past relationships with Mary-Louise Parker and Claire Danes.