Family Feud Contestant Answers with 'Stupidest Thing' Possible, Per Steve Harvey

"Well, someone's sleeping in the couch tonight," said one viewer after the contestant shocked everyone -- including host Steve Harvey -- with this answer.

Steve Harvey is known for his expressive reactions and commentary about some of the eyebrow-raising responses from Family Feud contestants -- but nothing could have prepared him for what he just dubbed the "stupidest" answer yet.

In a clip of that was posted to the popular game show's TikTok and Instagram feeds this week, Harvey began by asking: "Women love a man in uniform. Men love a woman in what?"

Jeff, the contestant being asked, prefaced his response with "I'm going to get myself in trouble with my wife," something which probably happened after he revealed his answer.

"The kitchen," he replied, triggering a sad trombone sound effect in the video's edit.

He then promptly pressed his tongue inside his cheek and slightly raised his arms as if to say "I'm just saying," while his teammates awkwardly clapped. Harvey, meanwhile, looked down at the floor and shook his head, the classic non-verbal cue for telling contestants that they messed up.

"Jeff, I gotta tell you ..." he began, as Jeff pleaded, "I'm not going home."

"That's about the stupidest thing you could've said," the 67-year-old American TV host and comedian.

The clip concluded with a black-and-white freeze-frame of Jeff with his mouth open, before a stamp of the word "DIVORCED" was jokingly -- we hope -- placed on his forehead.

While the actual answers weren't shown in the clip, we're fairly confident Jeff's response wasn't one of them. In the comments, however, many viewers across TikTok and Instagram offered their suggestions.

One person said "In lingerie. Naked. In a bikini. In a push up bra. Anything but this."

"He could have at least said lingerie lol" said someone else, before another commented, "I, as a woman, confidently said 'NOTHING'🩷"

"And women like to see man in a grave 🪦⚱️⚰️" added another viewer.

Others in the comments called him "brave" for his answer, though it's clear many were being sarcastic with their remarks.

"He knew and he said it anyway, this is a brave man ladies and gentlemen," read one comment; another said, "A beer to that brave soldier."