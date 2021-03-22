Steve Harvey Reveals How Michael B. Jordan Compares to Lori Harvey's Exes

Warner Bros./Instagram

"Some of them that snuck in the back door on me and lasted a lot longer than I wanted it to."

Steve Harvey is weighing in on his stepdaughter Lori's relationship with Michael B. Jordan once again.

On Monday's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the veteran talk show host explained how Michael compares to Lori's exes, admitting that, despite his attempts, he can't find anything "wrong" with the 34-year-old actor.

"You know what, I have tried not to like him," joked Steve, 65. "I have tried to find something wrong with him that I could dig in and go. 'Cause I done got rid of all of them. All of them. Some of them that snuck in the back door on me and lasted a lot longer than I wanted it to."

The comedian didn't call out any of Lori's exes by name, however, in the past, Lori, 24, was linked to rappers Future and Trey Songz as well as Sean "Diddy Combs" and his 27-year-old son Justin Combs.

As for Michael, Steve only had good things to say about him.

"This guy is such a good guy, man," he told Ellen. "He is one of the nicest guys, man. I've met his father. I've set up with him, we've talked for hours. I just can't find nothin' wrong with him."

The "Family Feud" host said he hopes Lori and Michael's relationship "lasts."

"[He] is a really, really good guy, man," Steve said on a more serious note, before adding, "I can't whoop him. Most guys, I say I can jump on 'em and take 'em out, but he just looks like a real ass-whoopin' in the making. So I'm just hoping they make it."

Steve previously shared his thoughts about Michael during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" last month.

The "Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man" author said while he likes Michael, he doesn't think the "Just Mercy" star deserved the title of People's Sexiest Man Alive.

When asked who he thought the sexiest man alive was, he replied in typical Steve Harvey fashion: "Me!"

"All these people I'm paying for?" he exclaimed, referring to the seven children and seven grandchildren. "Hell, if that ain't sexy, what is?"

The TV presenter also reacted to Michael's incredible Valentine's Day display of affection, in which he rented out an entire aquarium for Lori.

"Yeah well, good luck homie," Steve scoffed. "'Cause you know Valentine's come every year. I don't know if you know how this works or not, but I don't know how you gonna top that. But good luck, partner."

"I mean, it was really nice what he did, you know, I'm happy for him. He's a great guy, met his father and everything, but uh -- that was a lot," he said, wincing. "That was a lot."

"I don't know where he's gonna go from here, so hopefully, you know, maybe he'll make Creed 4, 5 and 6."

Lori and Michael confirmed romance rumors when they became Instagram official back in January.