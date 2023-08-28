Steve Harvey and Wife Marjorie Deny 'Foolishness and Lies' Cheating Rumors

Getty

Family Feud host Steve Harvey and wife Marjorie both felt compelled to weigh in after rumors started circulating last week on social media that she had cheated on him — and then bizarrely evolved into attempts at comedic memes.

Steve Harvey usually loves to be in on the joke, but this is one joke neither he nor wife Marjorie find funny at all. it all started when rumors began circulating, seemingly out of nowhere, on social media that she had cheated on him.

Suddenly, those rumors were twisted into memes and bad attempts at comedy. Even worse, the timing came just after the couple had publicly celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary last month in Lake Como, Italy.

And so, at a comedy set of his own, the Family Feud host set the record straight, as captured by a fan on TikTok. It went down during an appearance at Invest Fest 2023 on Sunday in Atlanta.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"Before I get started, just let me say, I’m fine, marriage is fine," Steve told the crowd, which immediately erupted in cheers. It was the same message he'd given on his anniversary, captioning a clip of the couple kissing, "Still going strong."

When the sounds had subsided in Atlanta, he told the crowd, "I don't know what y'all are doin', but find something else to do 'cause we fine, lord have mercy."

Marjorie also weighed in on Sunday evening, though she chose to do it through her Instagram page and with a Bible verse. She did it with a reference to Matt McMillen Ministries' "How to Handle Being Lied About" devotional.

"When they hurled insults at him, he did not retaliate; when he suffered, he made no threats. Instead he entrusted himself to him who judges justly (1 Peter 2:23)," read the accompanying verse.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

To this image, she commented that even though she and Steve don't usually "address all the foolishness and lies," she felt compelled to do so on this occasion.

"My husband and I don’t usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us," she wrote. "However to whom much is given much is required. I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those that may not be as strong as we are."

She then invited her followers to "read and share this with your love ones that may not know how to properly cope," referring to the Bible quote.