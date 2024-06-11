Kristin Cavallari Weighed 102 Pounds During 'Unhappy Marriage' to Jay Cutler, Filming Reality Show

Getty

"I look back at photos from that time period and I am like, 'Holy s--t. I was rail f--king thin. I was skin and bones. I looked like s--t,'" the reality star recalled.

Kristin Cavallari is looking back at a difficult time in her life.

While answering fan questions on the latest episode of her podcast, Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari, the 37-year-old opened up about losing weight due to "stress" from filming her reality show, Very Cavallari, and her marriage to Jay Cutler.

Cavallari's reality show aired for three seasons from 2018 to 2020. She was married to Cutler from 2013 until 2022.

"I was very thin," Cavallari explained, responding to a fan who brought up her appearance on the series. "I'll put it in perspective for you guys. I'm 5'3". I currently weigh 114 pounds. Filming Very Cavallari, I got down to 102, and I was eating the same amount of food that I'm eating now."

"The difference was I was so unhappy and so stressed out," she added. "I look back at photos from that time period and I am like, 'Holy s--t. I was rail f--king thin. I was skin and bones. I looked like s--t.' I think I look so much better now. And you guys, that was just stress. That was being in a really unhappy marriage, quite honestly. Literally, I was so unhappy, and I had way too much on my plate."

These days, The Hills alum said she focuses on a healthy lifestyle.

"Now, I'm just taking care of myself in so many more ways too," she said. "I work out with a trainer one day a week, lifting really heavy weights. And then I usually work out three to four [other] times. So I work out four to five times a week, one time with a trainer. I lift weights on my own two to three more times… I think with the gym, it's consistency."

Cavallari and Cutler split in April 2020 after seven years of marriage and 10 years together. The pair share sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 9, as well as daughter Saylor, 8.

Following her split from Cavallari dated around and was even linked to a few men, including comedian Jeff Dye, country singer Chase Rice, and Bachelor Nation's Tyler Cameron, but her relationship with TikTok star Mark Estes is the first she's gone public with since her 2020 divorce.