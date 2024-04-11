Tyler Cameron Reacts to Kristin Cavallari Dating Mark Estes of The Montana Boyz (Exclusive)

Instagram / TooFab

Tyler Cameron has commented on Kristin Cavallari's new relationship with Mark Estes, after he and the Laguna Beach alum were previously linked.

While speaking exclusively with TooFab ahead of his upcoming renovation series, Going Home With Tyler Cameron, the reality TV star reacted to Cavallari's romance with Montana Boyz content creator.

"I love it, Kristin's so much fun," the 31-year-old told TooFab with a smile on his face. "I think her boyfriend is going to have a great time with her, she's an amazing woman and I'm sure she's going to teach him quite a few things."

His quick comment comes after Cavallari gave Cameron quite the compliment on her podcast, Let's Be Honest, calling him "the hottest guy" she's hooked up with.

"Tyler Cameron and believe it or not, you guys -- I know this is really freaking hard to believe -- he's hotter in person, it's insane," she told listeners back in November, 2023.

However, Cameron may have lost his top spot to her new man, Estes. Despite some trolling from social media haters regarding their 13-year age gap, the pair appear completely smitten with each other.

Cavallari and Cameron were linked back in 2022 when the pair were spotted locking lips for The Hills alum's jewelry line, 'Uncommon James' in Joshua Tree, California.

While dating rumors did start to spread about the pair, Cavallari quickly squashed them when she appeared on The Bellas Podcast, and explained that she hired Cameron for the shoot to get press.

"Everyone's like, 'Tell me everything.' I'm like, 'I think he’s great but … we are not dating,'" the 37-year-old told Nikki and Brie Bella at the time.