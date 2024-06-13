Gypsy Rose Blanchard 'Experimented' with Her Sexuality in Prison: 'I'm a Freak!'

Getty

"I think I’ve kissed more girls than I have guys," said the 32-year-old, who served seven years in prison for her role in her mom Dee Dee's murder.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is opening up about her sexuality.

During Monday's episode of Lifetime's Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, the 32-year-old victim of Munchausen by proxy -- who was released from prison in December after serving time for her role in her mom's murder -- revealed that she "got to experiment" with her sexuality when she was behind bars.

"A big part of womanhood is learning to become comfortable with their sexuality, and for years I wasn't," Gypsy recalled, according to E! News.

“For a long time, I questioned my own sexuality because [when] I was a teenager or a pre-teen, I felt like I was attracted to girls, and I got to experiment with that in prison. I think I’ve kissed more girls than I have guys."

However, Gypsy admitted that she didn't have much of a sex drive in prison, noting that there was "a rule against masturbation."

"So, I'm discovering things about myself," she said, adding with a laugh, "I'm a freak!"

Also during the episode, Gypsy praised her then-husband, Ryan Anderson, for making her feel more confident during sex.

"I'm self-conscious because I have scars all over my body," she said. "And so I'm like, 'Am I going to be what he wants me to be? Am I attractive to him?'"

"And he's like, 'It's OK,'" she added.

On December 28, Gypsy was released from prison after serving seven years out of her 10-year sentence for conspiring to kill her mom, Dee Dee Blanchard, who allegedly made her believe she suffered from many illnesses as a child, leading to several unnecessary procedures.

While promoting her first Lifetime series, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, following her release from prison, Gypsy detailed the first time she had sex with Anderson after she was set free.

"My husband picked me up and then we drove to a hotel that we got locally," she recalled during an appearance on The Viall Files podcast. "We spent the night, we had our first intimate moments as husband and wife, got to consummate our marriage, which was great."

When asked whether it lived up to her expectations, she said that it did, adding that it "was so sweet."