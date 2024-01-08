Gypsy Rose Blanchard Details First Time Having Sex with Husband After Saying 'the D Is Fire'

Getty

Blanchard says she was "so nervous" before having sex with Ryan Anderson for the first time, shortly after he picked her up from prison.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard made it very clear her sex life with husband Ryan Anderson has been worth the wait in the days since her prison release -- but she still had some concerns before they first got it on.

During an appearance on The Viall Files, Blanchard -- an alleged victim of Munchausen by proxy who served 7 years behind bars for her role in her mom Dee Dee's 2015 murder -- opened up about her first night after being set free.

"My husband picked me up and then we drove to a hotel that we got locally," she shared. "We spent the night, we had our first intimate moments as husband and wife, got to consummate our marriage, which was great."

When asked whether it lived up to her expectations, she said that it did.

"It was so sweet. I have a past of sexual abuse, so I was molested when I was 9 by my grandfather and in my relationship with [her mom's killer Nicholas Godejohn] there was some sexual abuse, it was just a really toxic relationship," she shared, repeating allegations she made against both men in her recent Lifetime docuseries, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Her grandfather denied claims -- and actually said she tried touching him -- while Godejohn never faced sexual assault charges.

"So coming from a place where I never had a sex life, I never felt safe, it was like being used and abused, one person after another. With Ryan, he didn't say, 'We have to have sex the first night,'" she continued. "It was like, 'If you want to, let it happen naturally.'"

"I was trying to plan everything, I was so nervous, I'm like, what happens if he doesn't like the way I look or I'm nervous about just being naked too. I have scars on my body and so, in prison, it's not like he got to see me before he married me," said Blanchard. "They say you have to drink the milk before you buy the cow and that didn't happen for us. I was extremely nervous but then within 10 minutes I was like, okay, this is happening and I felt totally comfortable and totally safe."

Anderson joined the interview later in the episode, where -- as part of a regular segment on the show -- they were asked whether they had any advice for a caller who was afraid she couldn't keep up with her husband's increased sex drive.

"I'm 37, so I'm the same age as your husband. I'm not really good at this topic, my wife just came home, I'm trying to get it in," said Anderson, before Gypsy revealed he actually turned her down the previous night.

"I tried to last night and you didn't want to! You were like, I'm so tired!" she exclaimed, as he defended himself by saying he needed a "Rest day" and the spent the prior day doing interviews all day long. Gypsy then imparted some advice regarding boundaries and communication to the caller.

Their comments come after Blanchard fiercely defended Anderson from trolls on social media.

"Ryan, don’t listen to the haters. I love you, and you love me. We do not owe anyone anything. Our family is who matters. If you get likes and good comments great, if you get hate then whatever because THEY DON’T MATTER," she captioned a photo of them together. "I love you💕 besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night…yeah I said it, the D is fire🔥 happy wife happy life."