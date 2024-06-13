Man Holding 'Partial Bloody Torso' Fatally Shot by Police After Report He Was 'Actively Killing' Roommate

Fox

The suspect's wife says she woke up to someone screaming, "Help! He is killing me!" --police say the victim's "mutilated and dismembered body parts" were found all over the home.

Answers may never come as to why it happened after police shot and killed a man who climbed out the back window of his home and approached them with the dismembered torso of his roommate in Fort Myers, FL.

Police were called to the scene after receiving a report of a woman and young children "hiding in a car port" on Sunday, June 9, according to a statement posted to social media. Per the report, the woman told police her husband, 33-year-old Willy Lumaine, was "actively killing" their roommate.

The victim, identified as blind 65-year-old Bonito Francois by local affiliate WFTX, had reportedly refused to leave the home, per the landlord, sparking an argument between him and Lumaine that escalated until it was brutally deadly.

According to the incident report, the woman claimed she woke up to someone screaming, "Help! He is killing me!" Without investigating further, the woman fled the home with her children.

The landlord spoke to NBC 2 and, according to him, the unnamed woman told him she heard the victim say, "Are you coming to kill me Mr. Willy? What you kill me for? What'd I do to you?"

Upon their arrival on the scene, police found an open door and blood trial at the front of the home. Setting up a perimeter to surround the house, police began giving orders to Lumaine to try and locate him and any victims inside.

Police reported then seeing Lumaine brandishing a large knife and approaching a rear window. He then began to smash the window with the knife and emerge from the house, still carrying the knife and what was described as "a partial bloody torso."

Lumaine was reportedly told to drop the knife as he made his way outside the house, and even tazed. He continued to move toward police, "slashing at them," which is why they began to fire. He was declared dead at the scene.

Further investigation by officers revealed evidence of violence in the home, as well as the victim's "mutilated and dismembered body parts" strewn across several different areas of the house. His head and torso were discovered near a trash can outside the home, per the report.

Per company policy, the officers involved in the shooting of Lumaine have been put on administrative leave pending an investigation into their response at the scene.