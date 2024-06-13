Miley Cyrus Reveals One "Consistent" Hollywood Friendship, Addresses Estrangement From Dad Billy Ray

Netflix / Getty

"It just doesn't feel like my people when I'm in that room," Cyrus said of her peers in the industry.

Miley Cyrus is opening up about where she stands with friends in Hollywood, as well as with her dad, Billy Ray.

The 31-year-old superstar sat down with David Letterman to kick off Season 5 of his Netflix series, My Guest Needs No Introduction.

Surprisingly, Cyrus, who has been in the entertainment industry for 18 years, doesn't have many close friends in Hollywood. During the interview, the singer told Letterman her peers don't "feel like" her people -- except for one BIG one.

Cyrus On Hollywood Friendships

"I'm not very active I would say or very a part of my community of other artists and entertainers and celebrities," the "Flowers" singer began. "It just doesn't feel like my people when I'm in that room, but there are certain artists like Beyoncé who -- like us we've known each other for a long time," Cyrus said, referring to her relationship with Letterman.

"When I was 15 I performed with Beyoncé," she said, recalling the moment their relationship began following her part in the group performance during the telethon "Stand Up 2 Cancer" which also included Fergie, Carrie Underwood, Nicole Scherzinger, Mary J. Blige and more.

"All the girls I was sandwiched between -- Rihanna and the Queen Bey -- they're fully grown up, gorgeous probably similar to my age now, towering over me, completely stunning and I'm like super small, have acne, have braces on the back of my teeth and I'm standing next to Mariah Carey who's dripping in diamonds and Bey was so kind to me," she told Letterman.

Beyoncé recently enlisted the help of Cyrus' country vocals for her latest album Cowboy Carter for "II Most Wanted".

"I've now, just from seeing her, I've created a relationship maybe a bit more in depth -- we've never had this conversation -- so maybe you and I might be more friends than I'm friends with Beyoncé," Cyrus added gesturing between her and Letterman.

Cyrus added that "the kindness and the consistency is everything" when it comes to friendships within her community but insists she is focused on "quality not quantity."

Cyrus on Her Relationship With Dad, Billy Ray

Rumors have been swirling about Cyrus and her relationship with her father Billy Ray, with many fans assuming the pair are estranged. However, Letterman attempted to clear up any confusion by diving deeper into Cyrus' relationship with her dad.

When Cyrus began opening up about her family packing up and moving to LA for her breakout role as Hannah Montana, Letterman wanted clarification on who exactly moved with her.

"My mom is going to be better at this, I have a terrible memory because I also inherited the narcissism from my father that I don't know anything about my siblings," she said as Letterman laughed before. "It's true," she added.

The 77-year-old television host later asked if she considered her father a "hero."

"I mean honestly my mum is my hero, and my father ... I am grateful for first his genes my dad has great hair and I got that," Cyrus began. "He has a relationship and a foot on the ground to the real and the nature and he always did even when he was super famous."

Cyrus and her dad have always shared a special bond as he played a pivotal role in launching her career through the television show Hannah Montana -- they shared the screen on all four seasons and the film.

"I'm grateful for being able to watch him ahead of me," Cyrus added. "He's almost like given me this map -- and there is a map of what to do and what not to do -- and he's guided me on both."

However, Letterman wanted to know if Cyrus considers her parents equal in terms of contribution to where the two-time Grammy Award winning songstress is today.

"They're different, they can't be weighed on the same scale actually," she began to explain. "Without my dad I know -- not just literally -- I wouldn't be sitting in this chair I wouldn't exist. I would not as a person, it wouldn't exist because my dad as a creative and as an artist and the way that his brain works has always made me feel safer in my own mind because we are very similar in some of our ideas."

Cyrus then concluded that she believes she inherited "a lot of his perspective on reality" however, it was her mother -- Tish Cyrus -- who "really" raised her.

"So, to put a period on this, there's not estrangement here with your father it's just kind of the way things are played," Letterman added.

"Yeah I think what is so beautiful is that my parents, they served their children and I know this, my parents serve us and sacrificed so much for us anything we dreamed of they made possible," Cyrus said.

Cyrus was notably absent from Billy Ray's wedding to Australian singer Firerose on October 10 of last year. Meanwhile, she reportedly served as Maid of Honor at her mom's wedding to Prison Break star Dominic Purcell on August 19, 2023.