Miley Cyrus Confirms She Was Wearing Underwear At The Grammys

Getty

"PS I was only kidding," the two-time Grammy winner told her followers. "I had on matching custom Gucci panties."

Miley Cyrus had the Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena roaring with laughter after she quipped, "I might have forgotten underwear", in her acceptance speech for Record Of The Year at the Grammy Awards.

Now, she's admitting that it was just a joke.

The 31-year-old star absolutely rocked a custom made Gucci chocolate brown sequined dress, with a high split up to her waist.

The now two-time Grammy winner took to Twitter on Monday to share with her fans a number of stills from the night.

"PS I was only kidding... I had on matching custom @gucci panties," she said in a tweet while also thanking Gucci's creative director Sabato De Sarno for the "head to toe chocolate custom couture".

First Mariah then Meryl & Mark. It’s so fun to share the stage with my friends @kidharpoon @pollackmusic @tylersamj This third photo sums up our relationship perfectly. You 3 wanting me to do all the talking until I start talking…. PS I was only kidding…. I had on matching… pic.twitter.com/hh2Xy0qVoM — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 6, 2024 @MileyCyrus

Cyrus absolutely tore the house down during her performance of "Flowers" after winning the first Grammy of her career earlier in the ceremony for Best Pop Solo Performance.

Before she began to sing, a pre-recorded package showed her saying she hoped to make her idols proud -- naming Tina Turner, Patti LaBelle, godmother Dolly Parton, Celine Dion and Whitney Houston.

Cyrus also added that she's only performed the song live twice and her dream is to watch herself perform it at the Grammys while lying in bed the next day.

And that she did...

Currently living out my dream of laying in bed watching myself perform at The Grammys. pic.twitter.com/Wia5XfEU5P — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 6, 2024 @MileyCyrus

Cyrus also got fans talking about her father Billy Ray Cyrus, who she omitted from her Record Of The Year acceptance speech -- along with her sister Noah.

It felt like Cyrus had thanked everyone under the sun, her mom, sister, her "main gays" and even included her producers' wife and fiancée. She wrapped her speech by saying, "I don't think I forgot anyone," which fans believe was a pretty blatant stab at her father.

Taking to Twitter, fans shared their opinions on why they believed Cyrus didn't thank her dad.

Some argued the omission may have been a wholly innocent slip of the mind while others were certain it alluded to reports from 2022 that Cyrus' relationship with Billy Ray was strained following his divorce from wife Tish Cyrus, who was in attendance with her daughter.

Miley not thanking her dad is kinda real of her then saying she didn’t forget anyone except her underwear she is CRAZY i love her — soph 🪩🩷 (@polaroidsoph) February 5, 2024 @polaroidsoph

Cyrus and her dad have always shared a special bond as he played a pivotal role in launching her career through the television show Hannah Montana -- they shared the screen on all four seasons and the film.

Getty

But Miley was notably absent from Billy Ray's wedding to Australian singer Firerose on October 10 of last year. Meanwhile, she had reportedly served as Maid of Honor at her mom's wedding to Prison Break star Dominic Purcell on August 19, 2023.