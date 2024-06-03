Miley Cyrus Unsure If She Will Have Kids, Saying Her Fans Are Her 'Kids In Some Way'

Getty

In an interview with W Magazine, the 31-year-old singer opened up about her desire to have a family and how she feels about the idea at her age now.

"I love being an adult. I have a rule that I don't look up or don't look down at anyone. I just look, which allows me the clarity to see the world for what it really is and people for who they really are," she began telling the publication.

"I look at myself almost every day in the mirror and I say, 'I am a woman.' I'm 31 now, and I still don't know if I want kids or not," she said before revealing how she looks at her relationship with her fans.

"I feel like my fans kind of are my kids in some way. I've heard Dolly say that too, because she didn't have kids."

This isn't the first time Cyrus has opened up about the idea of not having kids. In 2019, she spoke about how people are looked at if they choose not to have a family.

"We're expected to keep the planet populated. And when that isn't a part of our plan or our purpose, there is so much judgment and anger that they try to make and change laws to force it upon you -- even if you become pregnant in a violent situation," Cyrus told Elle Magazine just one month before she separated from Liam Hemsworth.

Cyrus first met Hemsworth in 2010 and married in 2018. The couple announced their separation the following year and divorced in 2020.

"If you don't want children, people feel sorry for you, like you're a cold, heartless bitch who's not capable of love.” Cyrus told the publication at the time.

"Why are we trained that love means putting yourself second and those you love first? If you love yourself, then what? You come first."

The singer also revealed the fear she had before going on stage at the Grammys earlier this year to perform "Flowers" straight after she won her first Grammy award in her career -- one of two she received that night.

"I really wanted "Flowers" to be a celebration of ­bravery, because I perform out of fear. I didn’t always have the fear of performing that I have now," Cyrus said.

"But going from spending two years alone and seeing no more than one person a day during lockdown to knowing that millions of people watch the Grammys is a big shock to the nervous system. Anyone who’s ever put themselves in a position to be observed or judged is brave. It doesn't matter if it’s eight or eight million people -- that fear is there," she said.