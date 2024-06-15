Jazz Jennings Celebrates 'Trans Joy' in New Swimsuit Photos After Weight Loss

Instagram

"The liberation I feel being able to wear regular bottoms freely has allowed my confidence to soar," the 23-year-old trans activist wrote.

Jazz Jennings is feeling good in her own skin!

On Friday, the transgender activist -- who has been open about her weight loss journey -- shared new swimsuit photos on Instagram, and revealed that she now feels "trans joy" and "free" while wearing swimsuits without a cover-up.

In the photos, Jennings, 23, posed by the pool in a colorful, printed one-piece swimsuit that hugged her curves.

✨For me, #TransJoy means wearing a bathing suit with confidence," she began in the post's caption.

"Many transgender people face insecurity when going to the pool or beach, particularly due to body dysphoria," she continued. "Swimsuits, which are often revealing, can intensify feelings of discomfort and anxiety about our bodies. Additionally, the experience of wearing a swimsuit can be emotionally taxing because of societal pressures and beauty standards."

The YouTube personality added, "I used to wear shorts or skirts to cover my genitalia. However, I always wanted to wear bikini bottoms or one-piece suits without a cover-up and without experiencing dysphoria. The liberation I feel being able to wear regular bottoms freely has allowed my confidence to soar."

Jennings ended her post by sharing a positive message for her followers.

"Whoever you are, and whatever insecurities you have about your body, I truly hope you know how beautiful you and your body are," she concluded. "There is no right way to look. Love yourself as you are.✨"

Jennings has been candid with fans about her weight loss journey following a battle with binge eating disorder (BED). In January, the TV personality revealed she had lost 70 pounds.

Last week, Jennings shared an Instagram post, in which she said that making her health a priority has "created a shift within" herself.

"'I hope you're happy with yourself. Who cares what you weigh. Who cares what you look like. The important thing is are you happy in your own skin!'" she began in the caption of the post, which featured photos of herself wearing a dark blue dress. "This is a comment I received that I feel hit the nail on the head."

"No matter my weight, I have always felt beautiful. However, losing this weight and prioritizing my health has created a shift within. The first step toward improving your well-being is caring," she continued. "I finally care about myself after years of neglecting my health. I had truly let myself go when it came to eating. I am so proud of my weight loss, and I feel my confidence radiates through. This specific dress just made me feel like a goddess. I picked out a beautiful necklace and earrings to match the dress and felt so pretty."

"Overall, take care of yourself and do things that make you happy and light," she concluded. "We can always strive to be better, and choosing to be the best version of yourself allows you to soar to heights higher than ever before. Joy. Cherish. Peace. - Jazz✨💙✌️."