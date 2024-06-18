Christine Quinn Selling Sunset Return Unlikely Says Mary Fitzgerald, Despite Recent Reunion

Getty

Mary Fitzgerald's comments come on on the heels of Jason Oppenheim saying he "would be on board" with Christine Quinn returning to 'Selling Sunset' after she was seen recently at a partywith both of them, and fellow co-star Nicole Young.

Will she or won't she? Selling Sunset fans have been speculating about Christine Quinn's future with the popular Netflix franchise now that she's embroiled in a divorce from her husband, but reports seem to vary, depending on who you talk to.

TMZ talked with Jason Oppenheim, with the co-owner of the real estate firm at the heart of the show, saying he "would be on board" with her return.

"I have nothing against her coming back," he told the outlet. "I think everyone deserves a second chance." He then qualified this by saying that while he thinks he'd "be on board," it "would be a group decision."

He said that if everyone else was on board, he'd be "for it," calling Quinn "a dynamic woman." He also argued that he believes in second chances, adding that he's certainly benefited from his "fair share" of them.

E! News asked Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet about it over the weekend after she was spotted with Quinn, Oppenheim, and fellow realtor Nicole Young, but Bonnet didn't seem nearly as optimistic. "I wish her the very best," she told E! at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards. "I feel really, really bad for what she's gone through and I want her to live her best life."

If that doesn't sound like a warm welcome back into the Selling Sunset fold, that's because it isn't. Despite the mini-reunion at a party, Bonnet thinks it's unlikely Quinn would come back. "I don't think that's gonna happen," she said. "We just ran into each other and got a picture, so it kind of got blown up into that she's now coming back."

While Oppenheim was willing to say he'd welcome Quinn back into the fold, when TMZ asked if Quinn had "implied" she might want to come back, he said he would not comment on that.

Quinn originally departed the show back in 2022, telling People at the time that she terminated her contract when her new Crypto real estate brokerage with her husband launched. "I had to make a business decision that was for me, so I had to terminate the contract so I could move it over to my brokerage," she said at the time.

Now that her marriage appears to be ending, with her estranged husband Christian Dumontet having filed for divorce in April. The pair also filed restraining orders against one another, with allegations of violence and denials going back and forth, as detailed by TMZ.

Quinn hasn't spoken publicly about any interest she may (or may not) have about returning to the series. When asked about it in May 2023, she seemed to have zero interest, telling E! News she wouldn't even watch because "I want to know them for who they are and not what they're edited to be."

As TMZ noted, she was still on that train in November, replying to a fan who asked if she might go back, "Sorry babe! Moved on to better things & sooo much happier." She had previously told E! she'd much rather get into scripted television. Could her estranged marriage and impending divorce change things?