Joy-Anna Duggar Recalls Rushing Choking 13-Month-Old Son to Hospital: 'Crying Out to God'

Joy-Anna Duggar is opening up about the horrifying moment her and Austin Forsyth's son started choking.

In a video on their Follow the Forsyths YouTube channel, Joy-Anna told her 218K subscribers how 13-month-old Gunner ended up in hospital while the family was away at a youth camp.

"We had taken supper down to Austin's parents house," Duggar began. "Gunner had already eaten by this point but I was just feeding him a little bit off my plate and I had a piece of ham, like Thanksgiving ham, and I was letting him chew on it and take a bite off of it, and he bit off more than he could chew and immediately started choking."

She then said she tried to make her son spit the piece out by hitting him on the back as she was crying, before handing him to Austin who is an EMT.

"I started crying 'cause I'm just like Lord, please protect him, like all of those what-ifs come to your mind right away," she recalled.

Gunner vomited several times, but the ham was nowhere to be seen as the toddler then began gagging and was "not breathing for like 20 seconds." Eventually, he did start to take some shallow breaths, but they still decided to take him to the hospital as he was "really, really lethargic."

The mother of three described the harrowing car ride to the ER where she was "crying out to God."

"I've never been to a point where, like, I thought I was going to lose one of my kids, and it was just that thought of he is going to die came to my mind, and it just like was terrifying. And so I was asking God, 'Please, please save him, please save him, Give us wisdom. Help us to get there,'" she continued.

Duggar revealed they were an hour away from a hospital -- but, after arriving, the doctors performed routine testing and an X-ray which came back clear.

The harrowing account comes a month after celebrating Gunner's first birthday.