Luke Combs Brought to Tears as Revealing Why He Missed Birth of His Son Beau

"One of the best and one of the worst days in my life at the same time was, interestingly enough," Combs said in an interview with Zane Lowe.

Luke Combs has called the birth of his son Beau Lee "one of the best and one of the worst days in my life".

The 32-year-old country singer sat down with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to break down his new album Fathers & Sons, revealing that he was all the way in Australia when his wife, Nicole Hocking gave birth.

"I'll never forget the craziest day, probably, in my life, close to it. One of the best and one of the worst days in my life at the same time was, interestingly enough, and it's so hard to wrap my mind around it," he told Lowe.

"So it's August 16th. I wake up in the morning, I'm in Sydney, Australia, in a hotel room, and we're on tour in Australia. I probably woke up at around 8:00 a.m. or something like that, Australia time, and I had a text from my wife and it said, 'I'm so sorry, I really tried to not have the baby while you're gone,'" Lowe recalled before bursting into tears.

"And God, dude, it sucked."

"It sucked because he was born on August 15th in the States. I got to see him be born, which was awesome," he said. "He wasn't born yet, but my wife went, she texted me on the way to the hospital, and he was two and a half weeks early and I was supposed to be home and I wasn't."

Through his tears, he told Lowe that he hasn't really "told anybody" about the day and avoided covering it too much in his new album "because it's really hard for" him to "deal with."

"That was tough man, it was tough it was really hard," Combs concluded.

Lowe gave the "Beautiful Crazy" singer some reassuring words to help him through his tears.

"We do everything we can to control an environment in order to be all things at once but life reminds us in moments like that, that we actually can't control those things," Lowe said. "Your son was going to come when he was going to come... And he was ready."

At the time, Combs had a great support system with him, including two of his best friends who now work for him.

"I was able to be with them through that whole thing," Combs said before adding that his mother-in-law and sister-in-law was with his wife in Nashville, as the couple knew there was a chance Beau was going to come early.

"Luckily, my mother-in-law came up for the month while I was gone, because, obviously, we have a 1-year-old and my wife is essentially nine months pregnant at the time, so thank goodness she was there," he revealed.

"My sister-in-law lives in Nashville as well. So my wife had a really great support system with her for that experience, which I'm very thankful for. That made it a lot easier. I had people with me, everything went great. No hiccups in the process or anything."