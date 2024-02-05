Tracy Chapman Shoots to Number One on iTunes After Surprise Grammys Performance

Getty

The reclusive singer shocked fans in the best possible way when she joined Luke Combs on the 2024 Grammy Awards stage for a duet performance of her 1988 single "Fast Car," which he turned into a hit on the country charts for a new generation.

Tracy Chapman is on top of the world -- and the iTunes charts -- after her surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammy Awards to perform "Fast Car" alongside Luke Combs.

Aside from a standing ovation, and clear tears in her eyes to be receiving such love, the reclusive singer quickly found both her song and the album from which it came flying up the iTunes charts.

A Chapman fan account shared one post on X (formerly Twitter) from Sunday night that touted her 1988 version of the single sitting at number one.

By Monday morning, it had settled for a still-lofty number two, coming in just behind Miley Cyrus' Record of the Year, "Flowers," which was also performed at the show. She's also sitting two spots ahead of Combs' cover, at number four, as of this writing.

Perhaps even more impressive, though, is that Chapman's self-titled album containing "Fast Car" jumped all the way to number one on the Top Albums chart, while her Greatest Hits is sitting at number three -- both of them surrounding Taylor Swift's Album of the Year, Midnights, at number two.

iTunes

It was a moment 35 years in the making, as Combs' cover brought the song to a whole new genre and generation. Since his single took off last year, fans have been clamoring for the two artists to come together, finally getting to see that moment on Sunday night.

In a video prelude to their performance, Combs talked about how impactful the album and this song in particular had been to him growing up. "Tracy Chapman is such an icon, and one of the greatest artists that I think any of us will be along to see," he said. "It's a full circle moment for me. Just to be associated with her in any way is super humbling for me."