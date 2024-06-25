Jonathan Jackson Returning to General Hospital as Lucky Spencer

Getty

The actor originated the role, playing Lucky on and off from 1993 through 2015 -- winning five Daytime Emmy Awards in the process.

Jonathan Jackson -- and his character Lucky Spencer -- is returning to Port Charles.

On Tuesday, Deadline confirmed the actor, now 42, will reprise his role on General Hospital in a big way -- this after the show's executive producer Frank Valentini teased the return of a male cast member "I think the audience will go crazy" for in a recent interview.

The actor will reportedly return for what's being called "a long run."

Jackson originated the role of Spencer, who is the son of Luke (Anthony Geary) and Laura (Genie Francis). He was only 10 when he was first cast on the show, playing the character off and on from 1993-1999, 2009-2011 and returning for a handful of episodes in 2015, when his on-screen father Geary made his exit from the series.

Jackson picked up three Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series trophies at the Daytime Emmy Awards for his portrayal of Spencer, before winning Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series twice -- once in 2011 and again in 2012.

After his exit from GH, Jackson went on to star on ABC's Nashville, on which he played Avery Barkley from 2012–2018.