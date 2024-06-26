Bridgerton Stars Bessie Carter and Sam Phillips Share PDA After Dating Rumors

Getty

According to multiple reports, the co-stars have actually been dating for over a year.

The true diamond of the season!

While Lord Debling had his eye on a different Featherington sister during Bridgerton's third season, in real life, he's coupled up with Penelope's older sister, Prudence.

Sam Phillips and Bessie Carter all but confirmed their romance during an outing in Sussex, U.K. over the weekend.

The pair stepped out for a morning stroll June 22, during which Bessie planted a few kisses on The Crown alum's shoulder. And unlike their high-society characters on the Netflix show, the couple kept things casual for the outing, with Bessie rocking a black sweatshirt, gray leggings and sneakers, while Sam sported an orange T-shirt, black sweatpants and sneakers. He topped off the look with a blue baseball cap.

While neither had addressed their relationship before, they have previously stepped out in public together, joining Bessie's parents, Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter, on the red carpet for various events over the last year.

In December, they attended The Crown's season six finale celebration -- Bessie's mom famously played Queen Elizabeth II in the show's final two seasons, while Sam played an Equerry in seasons three and four.

That same month, the Downton Abbey alum and her husband were photographed with their daughter and Sam, 40, at the Wonka World premiere.

The couple's red carpet debut, however, came in March 2023 at the opening night of A Little Life on London's West End, proving that the pair have been going strong for more than a year.

As for the rest of the Bridgerton world, while many were hopeful that season three's star's Luke Newton, 31, and Nicola Coughlan, 37 had also turned their on-screen romance into a real life love affair, Newton appears to have found love off-set with dancer, Antonia Roumelioti, 23, with the pair photographed in London, hand-in-hand, earlier this month.

Season one star, Phoebe Dynevor a.k.a. Daphne Bridgerton, has also found love, getting engaged to producer Cameron Fuller.

Dynevor went public with the news after showing up to the 2024 Met Gala with a diamond ring on her ring finger.

Dynevor, 29, and Fuller, 28, meanwhile confirmed the news with an Instagram post from Fuller in which he she offed his fiancées shock and happiness over his proposal.