Kandi Burruss Calls Kenya Moore RHOA Exit An 'End Of An Era'

Getty

"It doesn't matter if you didn't like her or whatever. You always gonna need somebody who doesn't mind being real and keeping it 100 on camera," Burruss said of Moore.

Burruss -- who was a staple on the Bravo reality series for 14 seasons herself and left earlier this year -- said Moore's exit was "sad."

“There was an incident that happened. I wasn't there. I can't give you details of what happened. But it makes me sad, you know, I'm not lying about how I feel because she is my friend. I do love her," Burruss said on Amazon Live before acknowledging that she is aware that Moore "goes far sometimes."

Moore's exit came after her suspension from the Bravo reality series for allegedly showing NSFW pics of her costar Brittany Eady during an event being filmed for the series.

"I have never known her to make up anything about anybody. And if things are out there about you, when you join a reality show, unfortunately, people are able to pull up things that you've done, and share them," Burruss continued.

Burruss continued, saying the departure was the "end of an era."

"I don't care who disagrees. I feel like it's the end of an era. It doesn’t matter if you didn’t like her or whatever. You always gonna need somebody who doesn't mind being real and keeping it 100 on camera, pushing the story, meaning like bringing up things that other people are trying to avoid." Burruss continued.

TMZ reported the misconduct claims that led to the suspension involved posters of a cast member allegedly performing oral sex. While it has not been confirmed what exactly Moore allegedly showed at the event, she maintains that it was not "revenge porn."

"I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail,” Moore shared on X, formerly Twitter. "I have always been vindicated. I can’t talk about STORY even with people planting fake news."

Meanwhile, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville also came to Moore's defense, pointing the finger at producers for allegedly "pushing" Moore to show the video.

"Women are physically fighting on RHNJ & that seems to be ok with producers. Where is HR now? Also I'm pretty sure producers pushed Kenya to show that video," Glanville shared to X.

"They know what is going to happen before it does. Just like they all knew of Taylors physical abuse as it was happening," referring to Taylor Armstrong being physically abused by her husband, Russell Armstrong -- who took his own life in August 2011.

