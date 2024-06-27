Kourtney Kardashian Shares How She Is Keeping Her Vagina 'Intact' After Giving Birth

Getty / Instagram

She also revealed why she has chosen to stay home for 40 days and 40 nights following the birth of her fourth child, Rocky Thirteen Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian is always down to try new health and wellness practices -- her latest is staying home for 40 days and 40 nights.

On this week's episode of The Kardashians, the 45-year-old revealed why she decided to not leave her home after giving birth to her and Travis Barker's baby, Rocky Thirteen.

"Can you believe you are a mom of four?" sister Kim Kardashian asked Kourtney, who replied, "Yeah, mom of four."

"Sometimes, I'm like damn, I wish I could do it all over. The one thing I would do is be so strict from the start," Kim said, referring to her own parenting style which she has admitted is a mix of her two sisters.

"I'm doing, like, where you stay home for 40 days," Kourtney then revealed, surprising sister Khloé Kardashian.

In a confessional, the mother of four then explained that she has decided to partake in a tradition known as la cuarentena, where women are expected to spend the first 40 days of the postpartum period in quarantine for postpartum recovery.

"In many different cultures, women don't leave the house after having a baby for 40 days, to let your body have that time to heal and beyond that," Kourtney said. "I'm really into attachment parenting. I really don't separate from him. I love being at home right now, like my time is dedicated to taking care of my baby and bonding with him."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Then [after the 40 days] you're gonna go to a rave?!" Khloé joked. "No, I just feel like I don't wanna even go anywhere still," Kourtney replied.

"Welcome to my daily life. I haven't had a baby and I'm still doing the 40 days," Khloé then quipped, referring to her desire to remain inside with her kids.

Along with staying indoors to spend time with Rocky and recover, Kourtney said she was also experimenting with ways to keep her vagina intact after giving birth to her fourth child.

"I still have 10 pounds if I care to get back to my pre-pregnancy weight," Kourtney explained to mom Kris Jenner at a fitting for the Emmys.

"I care to get back, but I'm breastfeeding so I'm taking my time. And they say to keep your vagina intact you should not jump or run for six months," she continued, before adding what she believes could happen to a woman's vagina after delivering.

"Well, you can have prolapse," Kourtney pointed out in her to camera interview, "which is where your vagina can fall out, I think. Supposedly, there's things you can do to keep it up there."

In order to keep her vagina "intact," she has "just been walking" and doing Pilates.

Rocky Thirteen Barker finally made his debut on reality series last week, when Kourtney filmed her delivery with Travis by her side, along with mom Kris.

The pair first went to the hospital on October 29, 2023 after Kourtney started having contractions. But after a while, "nothing" happened, so the pair decided to go home for a bit. Per Kardashian, they grabbed some food, showered, went to sleep for a bit and then "had sex to get things going, to see if that helps; it can help sometimes."

On October 31, they went back to the hospital, in the hopes the child would be born on Halloween. While inside their delivery suite, Travis began playing the drums. The child was born right at midnight on November 1.

Kourtney is also a mom to 14-year-old Mason Disick, 11-year-old Penelope Disick, and 9-year-old Reign Disick, who she shares with ex partner Scott Disick.