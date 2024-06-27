Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream Debuts First Song: Listen!

Getty / Instagram

Dream's mom, Blac Chyna, shared a clip of her daughter's first song on Instagram.

Move over North West, there's another Kardashian kid ready to take the stage.

Dream Kardashian, the daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, has recorded her first song at age seven. Dream's mom, who now goes by her birth name, Angela White, shared the track on Instagram Wednesday.

Titled, "Besties Do It Better," White penned a sweet note alongside the song for her daughter, writing, "Dream's the Queen. These are the moments I live for. 🎀"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On the song, Dream sings about her closest friends.

"Besties do it better/ BFF forever/ That's my friend forever/ I want my friend forever," she sings. "It's Dream/ I'm on the scene/ And I'm the queen/There's no time to be mean."

Along with Dream's music, White also shared photos from her daughter's recent dance recital on Instagram, which her aunt, Khloé Kardashian, previously posted -- sharing photos of Dream, daughter True Thompson, and niece, Chicago West, all of whom rocked matching outfits for the recital.

While the song got the full support of Dream's mom and some of her superstar friends, including Amber Rose, the social media personality told Entertainment Tonight that she wants her kinds to wait till their of-age to follow their passions.

"I'm gonna let her do whatever she wants once she's of-age," White, who also shares 11-year-old son, King, with ex, Tyga, said.