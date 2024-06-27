Martin Short's Jiminy Glick Savagely Roasts Bill Hader and Sean Hayes -- Who Cannot Keep It Together

ABC

Comedy Icon Martin Short first created his pompous talk show spoof Jiminy Glick for Comedy Central in 2001, bringing him back to interview/roast celebs while filling in as host on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.'

It's already a treat to have the legendary Martin Short filling in for Jimmy Kimmel this week, but that treat became an uproarious laugh-riot when Short revived his pompous, inept, donut-stuffed Jiminy Glick to trash Bill Hader and Sean Hayes.

The Glick schtick was born as the lead of his own show for Comedy Central in 2001. Primetime Glick aired for three seasons before, with Short nominated for a Primetime Emmy and the show winning for Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup.

Both of those facets were on full display, as the "fat" makeup and costuming on Short were spectacular, and his quick wit and ridiculously nonsensicle interview approach were beyond reproach. This was a comic genius fully in his element, as evidenced by the reactions of his guests.

Don't Be a Hader

While Primetime Glick celebrity guests often struggled to keep it together in the face of Short's ... well, face ... there was no hope for Hader or Hayes in the first two (and we do hope there are more to come) segments. They laughed almost nonstop.

Between Short's physicality in the costumes, the way it moved with him, the pile of donuts next to him that he would periodically dip into and the outrageously rude way he treated his guests, Hader barely had time to breathe, much less answer.

"I was hoping for an A-lister, but I'm thrilled to have you Bill," Glick told his first guest, before referring to his notes and adding, "Hader."

"You've had an interesting career, haven't you?" Glick asked him. "I don't know a great deal about it." He then shifted entirely, noting, "I see that you haven't been through hair and makeup," which cracked Hader up. "So that was a choice."

After accusing him of staying at Diddy's pool house, Glick said, "I want to know everything about a Bill Hader. I want to know what makes you tick, but I don't want too much detail, because I actually don't care."

He then went on to talk about Willie Nelson, who he called "the first of the Mohicans," the death of Willie Mays and the tragic cancellation of Arli$$ ... which ended in 2002 on HBO.

Hayes-d and Confused

Jiminy Glick was even more savage when he walked in to interview Sean Hayes, immediately telling him, "I'm sorry. I have a big celebrity coming to sit here in a second, but I think I ordered a club sandwich covered in Stevia."

As soon as Hayes said he was the guest, Glick marveled, "Your Sean Hayes? Oh my god have you had work done! You're an unrecognizable person."

After disarming Hayes with comments about cosmetic surgery, Glick then asked him, "Now, would you ever do a sitcom?" The Will & Grace icon is usually a quick-witted comic in his own right, but he could not keep up with Short.

Short then explained Hayes' show as being about a "gal on the go" and a guy who never did the deed 'cause "he was ... different." Hayes replied that he was gay, which left Glick stunned.

"Oh my god! And this was allowed on television," he marveled. "Well you know what, this is why Trump's gonna win."

About Hayes podcast, Glick said he probably wouldn't do one because, "I have never been that broke." And it went on like that for the entire segment, with Hayes dying laughing as he tried to prepare for whatever Glick might say next.

In the end, fans were left to soak in two masterclasses in comedy as Martin Short beautifully shredded two master comedians themselves, while they laughed and loved every moment of it!