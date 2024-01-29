Martin Short Shuts Down Meryl Streep Romance Speculation: 'We're Not a Couple'

Getty

Rumors of Short and Streep dating began circulating after fans believed that the Hollywood stars appeared to be close at the Golden Globes earlier this month.

Martin Short is setting the record straight about his relationship with Meryl Streep.

Short appeared on Sunday's episode of Club Random with Bill Maher, where he shut down rumors that he's dating his Only Murders in the Building co-star.

"We're not a couple, we are just very close friends," Short told Maher after the television personality jokingly called them a "power couple."

"Well, you should because there's nothing more powerful in Hollywood than a power couple," Maher added. "It worked for Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, it worked for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie."

Rumors of a romance between Short, 73, and Streep, 74, started earlier this month after the Hollywood stars appeared quite cozy at the Golden Globes.

Following the show, a rep for Short shared a similar sentiment with TMZ, telling the outlet that he and Meryl are just very good friends -- nothing more.

While single now, Short was married to actress Nancy Dolman from 1980 until her death from ovarian cancer in 2010. The pair share three children, Katherine 40, Oliver 37, and Henry, 34.

"Our marriage was a triumph, so it's tough," he told AARP: The Magazine in 2019. "She died in 2010, but I still communicate with her all the time. It's, 'Hey Nan,' you know? How would she react to this decision or that, especially regarding our three kids."

As for Streep, she split from her longtime husband, Don Gummer, in October, following 45 years of marriage.

The news was made all the more shocking when the Oscar-winner's reps revealed that the couple had been separated for more than six years, noting they were no longer romantically involved.

The pair share four children -- Henry, 44,, Mamie, 40, Grace, 37, and Louisa, 32 -- along with 5 grandchildren.