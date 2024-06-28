Martin Short's Jiminy Glick Insults Melissa McCarthy -- Who Throws It Right Back In His Face!

ABC

After Bill Hader and Sean Hayes couldn't stop laughing during their brutal interviews with Short's alter-ego, Melissa McCarthy kept up with him -- and had no problem roasting him right back following a one-night stand back in the day.

Jiminy Glick's reign of chaos on Jimmy Kimmel Live! continued on Thursday night with a guest who could keep up with him in the best way.

With Martin Shortsubbing in for Kimmel all week, he revived his pompous, inept, donut-stuffed spoof of a talk show host for a number of interviews. After coming for Bill Hader and Sean Hayes earlier this week -- and making them both laugh uncontrollably -- Glick set his sights on Melissa McCarthy on Thursday as he hosted the entire episode.

The Glick schtick was born as the lead of his own show for Comedy Central in 2001. Primetime Glick aired for three seasons before, with Short nominated for a Primetime Emmy and the show winning for Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup.

On Thursday, he brought out "self-proclaimed movie star" McCarthy, before telling his guest, "I love seeing you again." Immediately, the actress asked, "Do you?" -- before, as part of an ongoing bit, the two revealed a one-night, "sexual" hookup went down between them back in the day.

"I think I was new to town. I think I needed a good review. I made some bad choices, I'm not proud of it," she shared, before Glick said she showed up at his door at 1AM. "I thought you needed clean towels," she said, before he quipped, "Afterwards, I did."

He then showed a photo of Melissa's (fake) son, Trenton -- a Photoshopped photo that looked just like Jiminy.

The two continued to roast each other throughout the rest of the interview, with Glick calling his guest a "flat Earther," blindsiding her by revealing she was adopted and bringing up her "no tipping policy."

"I think you remember I tip," he then cracked, before she shot back, "I couldn't feel it, so ... I thought it might have been inverted. I couldn't get a visual."

At one point, Glick fell to the ground, before falling on top of McCarthy, leading to another mini-makeout session between the pair. "Longer than last time," quipped the Bridesmaids star, before she was asked a series of totally insane questions.

"Why did God give men nipples if we're not supposed to breastfeed our pets?" he wondered, with McCarthy calling that "the best question you've ever asked." He then wondered what was going through her head the day she was born, whether shuttered Red Lobsters should be turned into internment camps and if "we put breath mints in the wrong end."