Katie Maloney Doesn't 'See Anybody' From Vanderpump Rules Following Explosive Reunion

Vanderpump Rules isn't the only thing on pause -- so is Katie Maloney's relationships with her castmates.

While appearing on Tuesday's episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Maloney was asked if she could see herself speaking to Tom Sandoval again.

"I don't see him," she shared, before revealing she hasn't seen anyone from the cast since the show's explosive season 11 reunion. "I don't see anybody. I would see Ariana [Madix], but she's in freaking Fiji [filming Love Island USA]."

She continued, "I talk to Ariana all the time. I talked to her last night for a long time, just to update her on everything that's going on. But there's a massive time difference that's happening," Maloney, who has been busy with pair's newly opened sandwich shop, Something About Her, explained. "I just try to keep her in the loop of everything that's going on. But it's hard sometimes because I want her to be around and experiencing everything."

As for the future of the show, which was put on pause following the tear-filled reunion, Maloney said she's not worrying about it right now.

"I mean, I'm not going to be concerned until it's time to be concerned," she said plainly. "And it doesn't feel like it's time to be concerned."

Maloney also addressed her falling out with Lala Kent -- who came for the sandwich shop co-owner at the reunion with claims that there were conversations happening off screen that weren't addressed on the show.

"I felt like obviously she had been harboring certain feelings and thinking certain things that I didn't know she had felt. And so she was saving them for the reunion, which I didn't feel like was super authentic," Maloney said of the icy interaction. "To sit there and be called an inauthentic person or fake. But meanwhile, I'm sitting next to somebody who I thought I knew and knew very well and was open and honest with me, but had been feeling a certain way about me for a very long time. That was shocking."

And she doesn't see herself forgiving Kent anytime soon, telling podcast host Amanda Hirsch, it's hard for her to reconcile with someone after trust has been broken.

"Once you violate my trust like that, it's very hard to come back from. Trust is the most important thing to me. And when you try to manipulate me with that and use it against me and say we talked about these things," she added. "Those weren't the kind of conversations that were meant for the camera. Not everything is. … I'm allowed to have some kind of privacy and talk about emotions with people. I do with my mom, I do with other friends."

This isn't the first time Maloney has alluded to a rift amongst the VPR cast, telling Nick Viall on his Viall Files podcast in March that the cast doesn't spend time together when there aren't cameras around.

"What group?" Maloney said when asked about the seemingly tight-knit onscreen friend group. "They don't even f--ing hang out. I think this new chapter in life and this transition that I've made to really design my life and invite new people into my life and embrace friendships that I've been really excited and happy to have and feel like I'm really grateful for in my life."