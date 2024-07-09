Zac Efron Reveals How First On-Screen Kiss Experience “Scarred” Him For Life

Getty

The Disney alum shares his most embarrassing memory on-set.

Zac Efron is opening up about one of his most memorable experiences as an actor -- his first on-screen lip lock.

The 36-year-old was featured on Elle's TikTok on Wednesday, July 3, where he was interviewed by his A Family Affair co-star, Joey King.

King asked Efron, "What is your most embarrassing on-set story?"

“I was real young. It was my first kissing scene," Efron explained. "It was on a show called Summerland and I didn’t realize that eating fish right before that was probably not a good idea. And I kissed my costar and she went, ‘Did you eat fish for lunch?’ And everybody laughed. I’m scarred for life.”

Prior to rising to teen stardom for his iconic role as Troy Bolton in High School Musical, Efron was part of the main cast in The WB's Summerland TV series which starred Lori Loughlin, Jesse McCartney, Merrin Dungey and fellow Disney alum Kay Panabaker, who was on the wrong end of his fishy tale.

King, 24, also agreed that the moment was "embarrassing."