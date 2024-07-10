Teresa Giudice Addresses Rumors About Her Leaving Amid RHONJ Cast Shake Up

Getty/Bravo

The 52-year-old New Jersey Housewife is setting the record straight about her future on the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Teresa Giudice makes it clear that she is not going anywhere and will be returning for season 15 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Rumors of her leaving the show sparked after Andy Cohen hinted that there would be a cast shake up following the "toxic" environment and tension in this previous season.

When asked by Kelly Ripa if the rumors are true, Giudice suggested "maybe some of my cast members" are responsible for putting those rumors out prior to debunking them.

"I'm not leaving, I started the show." Giudice said on Live with Kelly and Mark on Tuesday, July 9th to address fan speculations. "When Bravo wants me to leave, that's when I'll leave."

The reality star, who has been part of the ensemble cast for all 14 of its seasons, has had an ongoing spat with sister-in-law and co-star Melissa Gorga since Season 3 and according to Cohen there is no hope of reconciliation.

The fourteenth season of the show marked the first time in its history that there was no traditional reunion. Throughout the season, Giudice and Gorga did not interact until the explosive finale -- furthering the distance between them and creating a rift amongst the other Housewives.

When asked about a Season 14 reunion, Giudice said, "We're having something. I don't know what they're calling it, but we are doing something," before Mark Consuelos noted, "The last reunion was a doozy."

The Housewife then opened up about her experience during the Season 13 reunion and reflected on her part in it not being as productive.

"I was so angry last year. I was doing the same thing, because it's like, I wanted to get my point across but then they were yelling over me," Giudice explained. "You can't get your point across the right way when people are yelling at each other."

As for Gorga, she recently hinted that two of her castmates have "played really dirty" behind the scenes and that they will be exposed soon.

While fans of the show do not know who exactly will be returning and leaving yet, they can expect some sort of conclusion by the end of this season.