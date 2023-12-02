Blake Lively Applauds Taylor Swift & Beyoncé' For 'Aligning Rather Than Dividing'

Getty

"It took me until adulthood to see that the instinct for women to lift each other up to their highest potential is the norm not the exception," wrote the actress, who attended the premiere of Beyoncé's Renaissance concert movie.

Blake Lively is praising Taylor Swift and Beyoncé for supporting and empowering each other while they both continue to dominate the music industry.

The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday to share a series of photos from the star-studded premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, which both she and her close pal Swift attended on Thursday night.

In her post, Lively applauded Beyoncé, 42, and Swift, 33, for "aligning rather than dividing" amid their worldwide success.

"When I grew up, women were always pitted against one another," the Gossip Girl alum began in her heartfelt message. "It took me until adulthood to see that the instinct for women to lift each other up to their highest potential is the norm not the exception."

"Most of my best friends are women who would've been packaged to me as threats or competition," she continued. "It's our job to show younger generations the power of aligning rather than dividing."

"All this to say, @beyonce and @taylorswift neither of you has to be threatened by my pop stardom," Lively joked. "There's space for us all."

The mom of four concluded her post by sharing her reaction to Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, writing that it's "even better than you can imagine."

Lively's carousel of shots featured several photos of her rocking the stunning fashion look -- a black Chanel blazer and skirt -- she wore at the premiere of Beyoncé's concert film, in addition to a picture of herself smiling while talking with the "Break My Soul" singer, and a shot of herself and Swift posing for a photo together.

Lively and Swift were among the many A-list celebrities who stepped out for the world premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

Swift also shared photos from the premiere on her Instagram, including a shot of herself and Beyoncé together.

"Got invited to London by The Queen…✨👑✨ Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is in theaters now!!" she captioned the post.

Beyoncé previously supported Swift at the premiere of her respective concert film back in October: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

At the time, Swift opened up about how Beyoncé has inspired her career, sharing a boomerang of them together at the premiere on Instagram.