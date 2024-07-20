Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Reveals Baby's Sex, Shares Adorable Video of Moment She Found Out

Instagram

The Bravo star said that her boyfriend -- whose identity she's kept private -- knew the baby's gender before she did and planned a surprise reveal for her during their vacation in Italy.

Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard has revealed the sex of her first child -- and she found out the exciting news in the "sweetest way."

On Saturday, the Bravo star -- who is expecting her first child with her boyfriend -- took to Instagram to share that she's having a baby girl.

Hubbard, 37, posted a video that featured the moment she learned her baby's gender, revealing her boyfriend knew beforehand and planned a surprise reveal for her during their vacation in Italy.

"This was truly the most special moment of my pregnancy!! 🥹," the mom-to-be wrote in the post's caption. "My boyfriend found out the gender first, and then revealed it to me in the sweetest way while we were traveling in Europe."

"We left Milan on June 9th and took a car to Lake Maggiore," Hubbard continued. "He organized ahead of time for the hotel to set up our room with flowers and balloons to surprise me with when we walked in."

"It is hard to surprise me, but not only did he pull it off, he crushed it! 🥰," she added. "We couldn’t be more excited that our little cub is a baby girl! 🎀."

In the video, below, Hubbard can be seen entering a hotel room, only to find it decorated with pink flowers and balloons.

"Stop! What? No! We're having a girl? Oh my God, babe!" a shocked Hubbard said to her man in the clip.

See the adorable moment in the clip, below.

On the Fourth of July, Hubbard announced on Instagram that she's pregnant, and expecting her first child with her boyfriend, whose identity she has kept private.

The former publicist, who shared the exciting news in collaboration with Clearblue, posted a photo of her bare stomach, as well as a shot of her sonogram photos and her positive pregnancy test.

"Trigger Warning: This post contains more fireworks than the 4th of July! WE'RE PREGNANT!!!!!💥💥 I truly believe the universe has a bigger plan and this is it! 💫," she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. "The second I had a feeling, I took a @clearblue Early Digital Pregnancy Test and getting a clear result, in words, made the next steps sooo much easier."

"My boyfriend and I are beyond excited to welcome our little #HubbCub this Holiday season 2024!! 🦁🎁," she continued, adding the hashtags, "#ClearbluePartner #ClearblueConfirmed."

A few weeks later, Hubbard shared why she decided to keep her boyfriend's identity private. This came after persistent fans reportedly found his identity and shared it on fan sites.

"I'm aware Lindsay's boyfriends [sic] identity has been made public online. While we painted a picture of who he was we never reveal names, employment etc [sic] of private people. If and when she posts him on her public insta then it's fair game. Until then we don't post info," one statement read on a Bravo fan Instagram account, @bravoandcocktails_.

Hubbard reshared the post on Instagram Stories and thanked the account, along with others who have had the same respect.

"This is not about us being proud of each other or not. He is so beyond proud to be my boyfriend and father of my child, and vice versa," she wrote alongside the fan account's post.

"We are very much in love and have a beautiful relationship," Hubbard said before going on to explain why he would like to remain private. "This is about his work, his privacy, and the fact that it is not his job to be public like me."