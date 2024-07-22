The View Reacts to Kamala Harris' Presidential Campaign: 'Do Not Underestimate Power of Black Women'

ABC/Getty

"And the last thing I'm gonna tell you: 'You were wondering about Black jobs -- there's one,'" 'View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg said during Monday's live show.

The ladies of The View are weighing in following President Joe Biden's announcement Sunday dropping out of the race for the White House while endorsing Vice President, Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.

The panel went live Monday to share their reactions to the news, with Whoopi Goldberg kicking things off by touting Harris fundraising efforts, applauding the VP for already raising $50 million in less than 24-hours since the announcement was made.

"I anticipate that every Democrat that was kvetching is going to stand behind her. I am trusting that we're not going to have a problem here," Goldberg said before issuing a warning to Senator Joe Manchin, who has been considering a presidential bid of his own.

"Sit down. We don't want you," she quipped. "Go on and stay wherever you are."

With 531 delegates in her corner and 1986 needed to secure the nomination, Harris is already on her way, and Sunny Hostin believes the energy is already there for Harris, particularly when it comes for Black women.

"I was on a call last night with approximately 70,000 Black women. It's called 'Win With Black Women' ... She wanted $1 million in 100 days. We raised $1.5 million in two hours. So the energy is there. Please do not underestimate the power of Black women in this," Hostin said to the applause of the audience.

VP HARRIS GATHERING DONORS AND SUPPORT: With Vice Pres. Kamala Harris already raising over $50 million since yesterday, #TheView co-hosts react and question who she'll pick as her running mate. pic.twitter.com/aWM8XccVy9 — The View (@TheView) July 22, 2024 @TheView

"Or just women period," Goldberg chimed in.

"But Black women in particular tend to be the back bone of the Democratic party, because 53 percent of White women did vote for Trump," Hostin explained. "So I hope though, that those women will now look at their reproductive health rights. I hope they start looking at their right to vote. I hope they start looking at this ticket."

As for who she will choose to be her running mate, Ana Navarro joked Harris could pick "Cha Cha" and she would still vote for her over former President Donald Trump.

"I was sad. I've been mad for weeks, but I shook it off. 'Cause we gotta shake it off ladies and gentlemen because we've got one job to do," Navarro said. "We have got to beat Donald Trump and elect the first women president of the United States."

She continued, "Under no circumstance can we allow the historical opportunity to slip through our fingers again."

Even conservative panelist Alyssa Farah Griffin called Harris the "right" pick, touting her much younger age and the momentum and enthusiasm she will bring to the race as a big selling point for first-time and second-time voters.

"I think the short runway favors her," Griffin said.

And while Harris is too left-leaning for her, the former Trump aide said she believes the Trump campaign will hit too hard against Harris and actually alienate a lot of its potential voters.

"They're going to lean too hard into sexist, misogynist attacks, and too hard on race and it's gonna make independent moderates, call them Nikki Haley swing voters, be like, 'I can't be with this guy,'" she theorized.

Goldberg ended the segment with a message to women no matter their "mix": "This is an opportunity to right this ship."

"Listen, she is ready. I'm sure it's a little freaky, 'cause I don't think she was anticipating this. She knows what she's doing," the actress and TV personality added before taking a crack at Trump's comments about what constitutes a "Black" job. "And the last thing I'm gonna tell you: you were wondering about 'Black' jobs, there's one.'"