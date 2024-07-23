Stephen Colbert Praises 'Selfless' Biden for Stepping Down, Promises to Shift 'Old' Jokes to Trump

CBS

"Most inspiring of all, at no time was he Donald Trump," the 'Late Show' host touts in his first monologue since President Biden announced he was withdrawing from the presidential race.

While President Joe Biden stepping out of the presidential race has left a lot of groups and organizations scrambling, Stephen Colbert found a great way to repurpose some of that material on The Late Show.

"That guy is so old he used to judge the Miss Pangea pageant," the late-night host quipped ... about former president Donald Trump.

It was all part of his promise to shift his "joe Biden is old" jokes into "Donald Trump is old" jokes, now that Trump is the oldest-ever presidential nominee. While Biden is 81 years old, Trump isn't far behind at 78.

At 59 years old, Vice President Kamala Harris is a veritable spring chicken in contrast, so those jokes just won't work with her.

In his first show since Biden surprised the nation by abruptly withdrawing from the presidential race on Sunday via social media, Colbert praised the "selfless leader" for having the "courage" to step aside.

"I want to salute this good man for the selfless act of stepping aside from being the most powerful person in the world for the greater good," said Colbert. "This act puts Joe Biden in league with history’s most selfless leaders: Roman general Cincinnatus, the father of our country George Washington and Kim Cattrall, who has stepped down as Samantha after Pelosi showed her the polls."

After reading some of Biden's letter announcing his exit from the race, Colbert looked to the camera and said, "I will tell you one thing. That guy would make a great president." He even retired the aviators he's been using in his own Biden impressions over the years.

Colbert then went on to detail some of the reasons he believes Biden will be remembered as a "great president," before shifting briefly to the Democrat's new nominee.