Elisabeth Hasselbeck Calls Out The View For Supporting Kamala Harris

Elisabeth Hasselbeck is coming for her former co-hosts at The View for placing their support behind Vice President Kamala Harris.

Hasselback was a guest on Fox News' Hannity Tuesday night, where the conservative political commentator said she was "glad" she was not on the ABC talk show when they expressed their opinions on the presidential race.

She also slammed the mainstream media for being in "manipulation mode," with coverage shifting away from Donald Trump's assassination attempt to Joe Biden stepping down from the presidential race, and now Harris' run as the presidential candidate for Democratic Party.

"That's why this announcement came right now. They don't want us talking about what happened. They don't want us talking about a resilient man who faced a near-assassination and stood up with resiliency," Hasselback said.

"So what do they do?" she continued. "A text break-up and a switch-a-roo and here we are today, and The View is, of course, doing what The View does best: they're going to pump the girl candidate no matter what when all of a sudden gender matters to them."

In addition to slamming the show as a whole, Hasselbeck singled out Ana Navarro in particular for being "a woman who supports a party that has been all about gender fluidity, and now we're supposed to believe that gender is a pillar for our voting reasoning? You gotta be kidding me."

The former View co-host said that the Democratic Party "wants it both ways, and they believe they can have it both ways in every category of life, and the answer is no, you can't."

While Hasselbeck couldn't back the show or her former co-hosts on this one, her experience with The View wasn't all bad. She told host Sean Hannity she was thankful for her time on the show and was "proud to sit at that table."

"I asked God to help me each day because I often didn't have kind thoughts about my colleagues," she admitted, before noting that she's remained close with View mainstay, Whoopi Goldberg, over the years, due in large part because the pair are able to put their political views to the side and have "civil discourse."

She did say, however, that she believed that Goldberg and the show were trying to "reduce the decision-making power of the female viewers; mind that’s watching them by saying just because she's a female and a girl that we should be voting for her."