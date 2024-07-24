Alyssa Farah Griffin Shares How President Trump Wanted Kanye West to 'Unify the County'

Bravo / Getty

'The View' cohost, and Trump's former director of strategic communications, reveals one of the former president's unorthodox ideas about how to unify a divided nation through the power of Yeezus!

There may be nothing more divided in America right now than America. And while some might argue that former President Donald Trump has played a part in that division, Alyssa Farah Griffin revealed one way he was hoping to unify the nation.

The View cohost made the unexpected reveal during an appearance on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live after a caller asked her the "wildest" thing that came across her desk when she served as Trump's director of strategic communications.

"Oh, this is gonna be dark," she joked, before adding, "to be honest, one day he wanted to have Kanye West come and do a church service on the White House lawn to unify the country. And I can think of few things less unifying than that, but we were like, 'Not the time or place, sir.'"

Griffin did not specify when this occurred during her time working for Trump, which was from April to December 2020. West and Trump have shared a tumultuous relationship over the years.

The president did famously invite the controversial rapper to the White House back in October 2018. As covered by TMZ at the time, it was a pretty wild visit with Kanye calling for the abolition of the 13th amendment because, among other things, 13 is an unlucky number.

He also said his MAGA hat made him feel like Superman in a rant that was definitely on brand for the rapper at the time. However, by 2020, West had declared that he was done with Trump, launching his own ill-fated presidential bid under the new Birthday Party banner.

But two years later, the two appeared to be good again ... at least until Trump arrived to a dinner in November 2022 to find West with the even more controversial Nick Fuentes, dubbed a white nationalist by many in the media.

Trump claimed at the time that he thought it was just going to be himself and "seriously troubled" West, per TMZ, with Trump intending to "give him very much needed 'advice.'"

After the meeting went viral for all the wrong reasons, Trump came out with a statement that West had "arrived with a guest whom I had never met and knew nothing about," referring to Fuentes.

Griffin resigned as Trump's White House communications director on December 3, 2020. Just a month later, she denounced the January 6, 2021 insurrection and blamed Trump for inciting the event. She even suggested he should resign, per CNN.