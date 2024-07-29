Slash Pays Tribute to Late Stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight: 'I Will Never Stop Missing You'

Getty/Instagram

The post comes just a week after the rocker revealed that Knight died "peacefully" at age 25 in Los Angeles.

Slash is mourning the loss of his late stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight, who died last week at the age of 25.

One week after revealing the news of his late stepdaughter's death, the rock icon took to Instagram to pay tribute to Knight with a heartfelt, emotional post.

"My heart is permenantly [sic] fractured," the Guns N' Roses guitarist wrote, alongside a photo of Knight. "I will never ever stop missing you & remembering what a beacon of happiness, laughter, creativity & beauty you have always been. & still are."

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer continued, "The brightest light in the lives of so many that loved you so much. I find solace in the hope that you are at peace now. I will love you eternally."

The post was met with lots of love from Slash's fans and those in the music community, including fellow rocker Lenny Kravitz, who wrote, "My deepest condolences brother. And yes, she still IS! Love to the family."

Rise Against the Machine guitarist also commented, writing, "Ahh I’m so sorry my friend. Love to you and family."

Chris Daughtry, who similarly suffered the loss of his stepdaughter last year, shared his condolences, writing, "I'm so sorry brother. This is heartbreaking. Sending my love 🙏🏻🙏🏻💜💜."

Slash previously shared the news of Knight's death earlier this month, though he did not share any details or information as to what caused her death.

According to that post, Lucy, who was born on Dec. 6, 1998, was the "beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson." Slash and Hodges dated in 1989, rekindled their romance in 2015, and have been together ever since.

Before sharing news of Knight's death, Slash announced the cancellation of four shows on his S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival 2024 tour from July 22-27 via social media.

He resumed touring on July 28, with a performance at Budweiser Stage in Toronto.