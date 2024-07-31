Lily Allen 'Escaped' Hotel with Lindsay Lohan to Get Matching Tattoos, Same As Rihanna's

Twitter/Getty/Instagram

The singer said she and Lohan "escaped through the back and jumped over the wall" of a hotel to go to a tattoo parlor, where they got matching finger tattoos that feature the word: "Shhh..."

Lily Allen is looking back at her friendship with Lindsay Lohan in the late 2000s, and how one girls night out left her doing what she called "the beggiest thing that I've ever done."

On Monday's episode of her Miss Me? podcast, the singer recalled how she and Lohan once "escaped" a hotel in Los Angeles to get matching friendship tattoos, only to later learn the ink was identical to Rihanna's.

During the episode, Allen and her co-host, Miquita Oliver, discussed their "beg friends" and admitted to their "beggiest moments." According to Oliver, a "beg friend" is a "kind of a latching on, jumping onto s--t. You can smell it a mile off."

At one point, Allen discussed her past friendship with Lohan, revealing the actress helped her escape her hotel room at the Chateau Marmont one night so they could go out and party.

The "Smile" singer said she would hang out with the Freaky Friday star when she was in Los Angeles, with Oliver noting that Allen and Lohan became friends because Lohan was dating Samantha Ronson at the time, and Allen was friends with her brother, Mark Ronson.

"Whenever I'd go to LA, I would hang out with her," Allen recalled. "There was one night where we'd been partying, and I was staying at the Chateau Marmont hotel, which, for people who don't know what that is, it's a sort of legendary Hollywood hotel."

"She basically lived at that hotel on and off for a long time, but she wasn't at this time living there," she continued. "But I was staying there, and my managers had stationed my security outside my room, because they knew how much of a terrorist I was, in terms of just like going out and partying till the early hours of the morning."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Despite the security blocking off her room, Allen said Lohan was able to break her out.

"Lindsay Lohan knew her way around the hotel," she recalled. "She climbed over the back wall of the hotel into my garden where my room was. She was like, 'Pst! Come on let’s go, this way!'"

"So we escaped through the back and jumped over the wall and then went to the Shamrock Tattoo Parlour on Sunset Boulevard and got matching friendship tattoos on our fingers that both said 'Shh' on it,'" she said.

"And I thought it was quite cool for like seven hours, until I woke up the next morning and saw on Perez Hilton the headline: 'Lily and Lindsay copy Rihanna,'" Allen added, referring to the fact that Rihanna had the same exact tattoo.

"Oh no!" Oliver said with a gasp. "Like this couldn't be any worse!" Allen said she had no idea Rihanna was sporting similar ink, but what was done was done.

"That's literally the beggiest thing that I've ever done in my life is gone with Lindsay Lohan to beg-friend Rihanna by getting copycat tattoos," Allen said, while Oliver cackled with laughter.

"I've got the picture here, Jesus Christ! It looks like a different time, don't it babe?" Oliver said, showing a photo of Allen and Lohan's ink. Allen has since tweaked hers to her birth year of 1985.

Last year while appearing on the Off Menu podcast, per The Daily Mail, Allen said she was "very angry" with Lohan "because she had sold it to me as an original idea. She did not tell me it was already existing on one of the coolest pop stars in the whole world."

Speaking on the Miss Me? podcast, Allen said she and Lohan had a strained relationship for some time, but the two are on good terms now, years later.

'Lindsay and I -- it was quite fraught for a bit between the two of us," she explained. "I can't really remember why, maybe because I was close to Samantha [Ronson] and things got a bit heated between them, too."