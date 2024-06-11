Rihanna Addresses Viral 'I'm Retired' T-Shirt, Insists New Music Is Coming

Getty

"I'm starting over," Rihanna revealed, telling fans she's reevaluating the music she's already recorded for R9.

Rihanna is not retiring from music ... but R9 isn't exactly ready to go just yet either.

At the launch of Fenty Hair at Nya Studios in Los Angeles, California, the Grammy-winning singer gave an update to Entertainment Tonight on her new music, following rumors she herself sparked about after she sported a t-shirt that read "I'm Retired."

"People got triggered with that retired word," the hair and beauty mogul told the publication. "They were like, 'We're never getting an album now.' No one read the other line, it was something about, 'This is as dressed up as I get.'"

She set the record straight for her fans, revealing that she is ready to get "back in the studio" and work on her music for the highly anticipated ninth studio album that fans have dubbed "R9".

"I think that music, for me, is a new discovery," she said. "I'm rediscovering things. I have been working on the album for so long that I kinda put all that stuff aside and now I'm prepared to go back in the studio," she said before adding a message to her fans: "I'm gonna start -- give me a second!"

"Yeah, I'm starting over," the 36-year-old musician continued. "But I don’t want to neglect the songs that I have, so I actually want to go back and listen to stuff with new ears, with my new perspective and then see what applies and what I'm still in love with."

While Rihanna has not released an album since her 2016 record, Anti, she has been keeping herself busy building her Fenty empire, the Superbowl Halftime show in 2023 and of course raising two boys -- RZA, 2, and Riot, 10 months.

The singer told ET that while she is not pregnant right now, she "would definitely have more kids."

Rihanna shares her two boys with A$AP Rocky and has made comments in the past about wanting a daughter to dress.

The latest brand under the Fenty umbrella is Fenty Hair which Rihanna says will continue to focus on "inclusivity."