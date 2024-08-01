Demi Moore Wants to Normalize Farting: 'Let's Talk About It'

"Farts are nothing to be ashamed of, they're very normal -- cats fart, dogs fart, birds fart, even bugs fart," Moore reads from a new book aimed to de-stigmatize farting.

Demi Moore is aiming to destigmatize farting.

The 61-year-old actress has collaborated with the digestive medicine company Wonderbelly, which released a new booked titled An Adult's Guide to Farts written by co-founder Lucas Kraft and illustrated by Jessica Paige Dawson.

Moore shared a video to Instagram in collaboration with Wonderbelly explaining how the book aims to raise awareness around "around eating disorders and de-stigmatizing bodily functions (yes, like farting)."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The video shows Moore reading pages from the company's new book to her own adult children. "What’s the big stink about?" Moore asks, before reading a number of techniques people use to hide their farts, such as blaming it on the dog.

"Farts are nothing to be ashamed of they're very normal -- cats fart, dogs fart, birds fart, even bugs fart," Moore continues from the book.

The picture book then moves on to the embarrassment surrounding farts and gives tips on how to avoid feeling that way.

Social media users commented sharing their experiences with farting.

"That's great that farting is healthy but I hate it when my boyfriend farts in bed and it’s stinky. There’s no escaping it. I'm too tired to get up and go to another room so I sometimes suffer and just regulate my breathing," one commenter wrote.

Another added: "Good and important work that you're doing Demi! Bugs too!!! Ya learn something new every day!"

"Farting… we all do it! So let's talk about it. What better way than with a dramatic reading of @itswonderbelly’s new book 'An Adult’s Guide to Farts'," her caption begins before adding that she is an "investor" in Wonderbelly.

"I was first introduced to @itswonderbelly when they came out with their clean ingredient Antacids. As a huge advocate of gut health, I immediately fell in love with the product and became an investor. Now that they’ve launched their new Bloat + Gas product, alongside this hilarious and educational book, I love them even more," she continued.

The Ghost actress then started her own Internet challenge, tagging fellow celebrities and friends Kelly Ripa, Kate Hudson and Chelsea Handler to do their "own reading" of the book.

"Digestive health is an important yet often taboo topic," Moore told PEOPLE of the collaboration. “As babies, we're celebrated for bodily functions like pooping and farting, but as adults, we often hide these normal processes. Conversations I had with Lucas, a founder of Wonderbelly, inspired the An Adult’s Guide to Farts book, highlighting that accepting these functions is better for our physical well-being."

"While the book is funny and light-hearted, it has a message about self-acceptance," she added. "It's a read about farts that aims to make readers smile, feel more informed and be less embarrassed about their bodies."