Sharon Stone Reveals How She Got Black Eye Following Fan Concern: 'A Good Looking Shiner'

Instagram

After shocking her followers by showing off her black eye, Sharon Stone reveals how she got it in the first place.

Sharon Stone, 0. Marble floor, 1.

On Wednesday, Sharon Stone shocked most of her followers by sharing a photo of her with a black eye (above right). The actress, 66, gave no insight into how she got the nasty injury -- simply captioning the post, "This trip has been tough; but I’m tougher 🤪"

Stone has been traveling like crazy recently, with stops in Cannes, Rome and Turkey.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Thursday, following a lot of concern from fans about how she got her black eye, Stone shared a follow-up video assuring everyone she was AOK.

"I know you're all worried about how I got a black eye so I thought I would let you know," she began her video. "I've been in so many hotels and so many countries, I got up in the middle of the night to pee and didn't know where I was and smacked my face on the marble."

"No, nobody did anything to me and, yes, I'm just fine and I'm having a great time and I'm being welcomed very beautifully on my trip everywhere that I've gone and I'm having just the greatest time," she continued.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She then lowered her sunglasses to show off her eye, telling followers, "It's getting better, but it really is a good looking shiner." Stone then cracked, "You should see what I did to that marble floor," before concluding, "Thanks so much for caring about me, I care about you too. Thank you."