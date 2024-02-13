Sharon Stone Claims LAPD Came to Protect Her During OJ Simpson's High Speed Chase

Getty

"He's dangerous," Stone remembers an officer telling her. "And we don't know how dangerous, and we don't know what this is."

Sharon Stone is just one of many celebrities who has a strange connection to O.J. Simpson.

While speaking to InStyle, the 65-year-old actress recalled the early days of fame, which saw Stone, fresh off the success of films like Basic Instinct, still adjusting to super stardom.

This meant she didn't have the security detail (or at that time, in her career, the budget) celebs like Taylor Swift have built up today, leaving Stone, who lived on a public-access street in Los Angeles at the time, needing help from local police on more than one occasion.

That came into play more than ever during Simpson's high speed chase down the 405 freeway, with LAPD officers elevating their concerns for the actress.

What otherwise involved swatting away an overzealous fan, became locking down the starlet completely, amid Simpson's car chase following the murder of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson.

While the two seemed unrelated, Stone said she didn't question the police's orders and moved into a nearby hotel for her safety. (And for the reader, neither Stone nor InStyle gave any further details on what the connection, if any, was.)

At the hotel, one officer stood near reception and another kept watch at Stone's door

"while O.J. was driving up and down the f--king freeway," the Casino actress recounted. "[The police] were like, 'Find a secure house behind a gate.'"

And she did, re-locating to an un-renovated home in a gated community within her budget.

While seemingly at the pinnacle of her career, Stone was being underpaid in comparison to her mail counterparts -- earning $500,000 for her iconic role in Basic Instinct, while Michael Douglas, meanwhile, earned a reported $14 million.

"It's very expensive to be famous," Stone shared, who after buying the house had to hire staff to keep her safe in addition to publicists, makeup artists, and managers. "You go out to dinner, and there's 15 people at the table, and who gets the check? You get the $3,000 dinner check every single time."

Elsewhere in the interview, Stone reflected on her life in and out of the spotlight, the extreme stroke she suffered in 2001 that nearly ended it all, and those who wronged her along the way -- some of whom she mentioned in her 2021 memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice.

"One of the people came and sat down next to me and said, 'If I've done something, please let me know,'" Stone recalled following the book's release. "I said, 'It's time for you to stand up or I'm going to start explaining out loud to everybody here what it is that you did. Those are your two choices."

Another unnamed man came to a screening where Stone was already seated.

"He came in late, and the only seat left in the theater was next to me," she said. "He sat on the stairs at the end of the row. If you can't control yourself enough to sit next to me and say, 'I'm not going to behave the way I did before, and I apologize,' then don't f--king sit next to me."

She's set her boundaries since, telling the magazine, "I found limits."

"There's a limit to me. For so long, everybody wanted me to be all things to all people because I was the limitless Sharon Stone. F--k that bullshit."

The very candid memoir also fractured some of her personal relationships too, with Stone describing both abuse and neglect in her childhood.

"When you're the person who breaks the chain, it's very hard," Stone said. "It was destabilizing for everyone."

But, she's on the mend with some of her family members, resuming a texting relationship with her sister, and most recently, taking her 91-year-old mother to lunch.