Halle Berry Struggles to Get Out of Very Tight Top in Hilarious Video: 'Watch My Boobs!'

Corset-style tops may be super trendy right now, but they can be difficult to take off -- something that Halle Berry learned the hard way!

On Monday, the 54-year-old actress shared a hilarious video of herself on Instagram, in which she struggled to get out of an Anne Quan ensemble, with Berry and her stylist Lindsay Flores cackling with laughter as they attempted -- and continuously failed -- to remove the star's top.

The chic item featured a white blouse with a tight-fitting black piece over it, which Berry paired with a sleek black midi skirt.

"Let's get this baby off!" the Oscar winner said, before Flores began to lift the top. They immediately hit a roadblock at Berry's chest area as the corsetted area was almost glued to her body, and the stylist forgot there was a zipper.

"Bitch, there's a zipper!" Berry quipped, which made Flores burst into laughter.

After unzipping the top, Flores then attempted to remove the top again, and chaos ensued. Berry's arms got stuck, Flores appeared to accidentally pull her hair, and the top seemingly nipped her chest.

"Watch my boobs!" Berry said, while Flores continued to pull the top over her head.

The two laughed through the whole debacle, with Berry flashing the camera multiple times. She added heart emojis to cover herself up.

At one point during the hilarious maneuvering, the Catwoman star asked her stylist, "Why did you have me in this?" to which Flores replied, "It looked good!"

As the struggle continued, Flores worried they were going to "rip" the top, before Berry -- in a fit of giggles -- asked someone off camera, "Can somebody cut this off?"

"Anna Quan, we might have to cut this s--t off," she joked, before later adding, "It's hurting me for real!"

After more laughter and more failed attempts, Flores then "greased" Berry's elbow by licking it, and Berry was finally free!

"Bad and Booshy back at it slaving for fashion! @iamlindsayflores," the Kidnap actress captioned the hilarious video, above. Flores also posted the video on her profile, captioning the funny clip: "@halleberry suffers for fashion."

Fans and Berry's celebrity pals alike took to the comments section of the Moonfall star's post to react.

"Man this video makes me feel GOOD!!!!!! I feel seen❤️❤️🤣🤣🤣," Viola Davis wrote, while Jurnee Smollett similarly commented, "I. Feel. So. Seen. 😂😂😂."

Ava DuVernay added, "Oh my gosh! This. Is. Classic."

Chelsea Handler quoted Berry from the video, writing, "Bitch, there's a zipper."

Author R.H. Sin received many "likes" for his comment, that read, "This reel is better than most television shows. And also proves that your attention span is actually not that bad, just depends on what you're watching and I know we were all on the edge of our seats, wondering how this would play out lol. Outfit was not letting go of the Queen."

In another popular comment, a fan wrote, "Me and my bestie coming home drunk from the club 😂😂😂😂."