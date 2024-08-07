Abby Lee Miller 'Not Speaking with' New Dance Moms Coach Glo Hampton: 'It Makes Me Sad'

Instagram/Getty

The new Dance Moms era is here -- and former dance coach Abby Lee Miller apparently wants no part in it.

Dance Moms: A New Era stars new coach Gloria "Miss Glo" Hampton, who says she was "good friends" with Miller ... but is now no longer on speaking terms with her.

"I did get a congratulatory text from Abby, so I thought she was on board," Hampton told Entertainment Tonight of landing a gig on the rebooted series. "I don't know, maybe she didn't think the show would really get off the ground, or that it would really progress the way it did."

Miler and Hampton first became friends when Hampton participated in the show with her daughter Kaeli Ware. In the third season of the show, Ware joined as part of the "replacements" team and in season four competed against Abby Lee Miller Dance Company with Hampton's Studio Bleu.

The original show wrapped its eighth season in September 2019, before allegeations about Miller creating a hostile environment and making racist remarks ultimately led to the Lifetime network severing ties with the 58-year-old TV personality in 2020.

Glo says that as production on her reboot progressed, she continued to reach out to Miller.

"We were together in the same state and I was like, 'Hey, come by set, we'd love to see you.' And she wasn't receptive to that... she declined," said Hampton.

"Abby was the trailblazer for this show, so I would love to have had her involved in some way," Hampton explained.

Hampton also told Page Six that while things seemed fine with their friendship when she initially booked the TV gig, she noted that Miller is not speaking to her at the moment.

"I'm not sure she wanted to give me advice. She's not speaking to me at the moment," said Hampton.

"I’m not sure where we stand right now, but I think that she feels a type of way. And I understand, but it's a new show – it's not her show," she added, before noting that she doesn't believe that she did anything to intentionally "upset her."