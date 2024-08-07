Hunter Schafer Breaks Down in Tears Over Angus Cloud's Death, Opens Up About Dominic Fike Split

Spotify/Getty

"[Grief] will hit me on the f--king toilet, out of nowhere," the 'Euphoria' star said, while also sharing how she believes the show can continue on following Cloud's passing.

Hunter Schafer is opening up about loss, including the future of Euphoria in the wake of Angus Cloud's death, as well as the end of her relationship with Dominic Fike.

On Wednesday's episode of Call Her Daddy, the actress broke down in tears while discussing how Cloud's tragic and unexpected death impacted her and the rest of the cast.

The actor -- who played Fezco O'Neil on the HBO drama -- died from an accidental overdose in July 2023 at the age of 25.

When host Alex Cooper asked if Euphoria Season 3 is, in fact, "happening" after it's been delayed multiple times, Schafer, 25, said, "Girl ... the real tea is I have no f--king idea what's going on, and you can ask literally all of the cast."

"Here's the real tea ... a lot has happened. It's hard to talk about. We've had deaths," she continued, starting to get choked up. "I'm going to get emotional. I think everyone feels a certain sense of anticipation for if we are supposed to do Season 3."

"Obviously, I'm still coming to [terms] with what's happened -- losing people that we really loved that were a part of this family, and everything," she said. "If we do go back, that's going to be tough. I think there's a world in which we can channel that into making it a beautiful Season 3 if it is supposed to happen but I think that s--t really threw everyone through a loop."

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes actress noted that there's how everyone feels "on an emotional level," but there are also "industry [and] political things that go into whether or not this is happening."

"But that's emotionally, I think where a big part of what's happening [comes from] too," she said.

Cooper offered her condolences, before noting Euphoria's impact on pop culture and how it touches upon sensitive topics.

"There is no right or wrong whether you guys come back or don't," she told Schafer, who thanked Cooper for her understanding and support.

"Grief is a motherf--ker and it's not linear, and some days you'll see a picture, and it will hit you," Cooper said, to which Schafer replied, "It's insane."

"It will hit me on the f--king toilet, out of nowhere," she added. "It's crazy."

Last September, TMZ reported that Cloud suffered acute intoxication due to the combination of drugs found in his system, which included fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and benzodiazepine.

Last month, Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of programming at HBO and head of HBO drama series and films, announced that shooting on Season 3 of Euphoria was set to begin in January 2025.

"I am thrilled that we are ready to begin production on Euphoria in January. We could not be happier with our creative partnership with Sam [Levinson] and this incredible cast," said Orsi. "We look forward to bringing this new season of Euphoria to life for the fans."

Filming for the new season of Sam Levinson's high school drama is set to begin almost exactly three years since the premiere of Season 2. The media and fans have already been anticipating a time jump in the narrative.

While "this incredible cast" doesn't necessarily guarantee that everyone will be returning, HBO has said that they will be returning, listing Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and Schafer, per The Hollywood Reporter.

It's unclear when Schafer's podcast appearance on Call Her Daddy took place; if it was recorded before HBO's announcement. It's worth noting that Cooper has been covering the Olympics in Paris, so there's a chance it was recorded ahead of time.

Meanwhile during her appearance on Call Her Daddy, Schafer also opened up about her past relationship and subsequent split from another Euphoria costar, Dominic Fike.

Schafer and Fike, 28, first met while filming Season 2 of their show in 2021, sparking romance rumors in early 2022. The former couple appeared to confirm their romance in February 2022.

In July 2023, Fike revealed that he and Schafer had split, but GQ noted in Schafer's April 2024 cover story that they had called it quits in April 2023. Whenever it happened, Schafer told Cooper that their split was "a mutually agreed upon" decision.

"It's one of the cleaner breakups I've had," she said. "We both recognized that this is not working, and we can't do this. We got to go our own separate ways.

"It was so, so hard because we really loved each other," she continued. "He's a really special person and I love his soul and everything."

"It was messy, but it was a clean parting," she added.

The Cuckoo actress went on to note that both she and Fike "have a lot to work on."

"I think that's also why I'm in this era of, 'I gotta figure my s--t out.' We had a really good thing," she explained. "But there were things in our own selves that had nothing to do with each other that kept coming up in the way of the relationship."

Schafer also shared that she's not sure if she'll get into any public relationships again, while at the same time revealing that her "type" is musicians.

"I don't know if I'll ever do it again," she said of high-profile romances. "At some point when you're doing it, it gets just too hard. You can try to hide it, but I've also come to this point just with fame in general where, like, people are going to say what they're going to say. I really don't give a s--t."

Schafer --- who confirmed she's single -- said that while she likes dating musicians, they don't make for the easiest relationships.

"The thing that's tough with musicians -- or at least with successful musicians who are doing tours and stuff, and I guess it's the same thing with actors -- they have to go off for however many months [on] tour and then I'm working. It's very hard," she said.