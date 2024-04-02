Hunter Schafer Confirms Past Rosalía Romance, Reflects on Dominic Fike Relationship

Bryce Anderson/GQ

"I had a really beautiful relationship with [Fike], and it really opened me up in that way," the 'Euphoria' star told GQ while covering the magazine for its Creativity Issue.

Hunter Schafer is opening up about her love life.

In a cover story for GQ's Creativity Issue, the actress reflected on her past relationship with her Euphoria costar, Dominic Fike, revealing that he was the first romance she had with a man.

"I had had so many s--tty experiences with men before -- not from dating them, but just in life," Schafer said, sharing that she never thought she'd date a man. "I think I had built up a wall that was way too thick around them."

“And then I fell in love," she added with a smile.

The 25-year-old said the relationship helped her "work through a lot of the feelings of disdain that I had towards men as a whole."

"I think it had inhibited a lot of my friendships with men, and a lot of that came down as well. I had a really beautiful relationship with [Fike], and it really opened me up in that way," Schafer recalled.

Schafer and Fike, 28, first met while filming Season 2 of Euphoria in 2021, and sparked romance rumors in early 2022. The former couple appeared to confirm their romance in February 2022. Fike revealed that he and Schafer had split last July, however, GQ said they called it quits last April.

Schafer told GQ that it was the first time she had a public relationship with a fellow celebrity. However, she admitted that she, "had dated other famous people before, but people didn’t know about it."

"It was completely different," she added.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes actress initially didn't reveal the other famous person she dated before Fike.

"People who care enough and have done their research probably know what's up," she told GQ, before the journalist asked the next day if she was referring to Rosalía. Schafer said she spoke to the Spanish pop star the night before, sharing that they agreed they could confirm their past romance.

The Cuckoo actress revealed that she and Rosalía dated for five months in 2019, adding that the two are still friends. "I have really beautiful friendships with people that I was once romantically involved with," Schafer said, adding that Rosalía is "family no matter what.”

"It's been so much speculation for so long," she continued. "Part of us just wants to get it over with, and then another part is like, 'It's none of anybody's f--king business.'"

"'It's something I'm happy to share," Schafer said. "And I think she feels that way too."

As for her current relationship status, the model said she's single, and still "healing" from her breakup with Fike.

"I want to make sure I’m good all the way before I jump into something else," Schafer said.