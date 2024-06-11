Executives Reveal Much Awaited Details On Euphoria Season 3: 'It's The Same Core Cast'

Max

Confirming a time jump, 'Euphoria' producers break down who's expected to return and where things stand right now on the highly-anticipated third season.

Euphoria fans finally have some concrete news about Season 3 of the HBO series -- including that it will not be set in a high school.

In an interview with Variety, Max executives JB Perrette, president/CEO of global streaming and games at Warner Bros. Discovery, and Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content, dug into some much-anticipated details on the drama series.

Fans have been waiting ever so patiently -- or maybe not so patiently -- hanging off of every bit of information the cast has provided in interviews for their own separate projects since the show's second season wrapped in February 2022.

Bloys insists creator and writer of the show, Sam Levinson, "is working on it," however, there has been a lot of "back and forth".

"One of the issues I think that Sam is thinking about is that he doesn't want to have it in high school anymore," Bloys said, confirming the rumored time jump for the show.

"That's where it was set and what made sense then. So when you take it out of that, there's a lot of back and forth about where to set it and how far in the future to set it and all that stuff. But I think he's got a take that he's excited about, and he's busy writing," he continued.

The television executive then confirmed that the next season will include the same main cast Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney and Hunter Schafer.

"It's the same core cast," he confirmed.

Lead actor Zendaya has been asked about the series countless times, claiming in April she does not know when production for the third season will begin... If ever.

"I don't know. I am, I am, I am not in charge," she told Variety, stammering on her words at the Challengers premiere.

However, as for whether Zendaya "wants" to revive her two-time Emmy-award winning character of Rue...

"Of course... If it's right for the characters and everything turns out the way it should, of course," she said.