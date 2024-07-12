Euphoria Sets Start Date for Season 3 Filming, Reveals Who's Coming Back

HBO

After months of speculation as to whether or not the hit HBO series will even return for a third season as its cast members' careers have blown up, HBO is finally ready to move forward.

For those who hold out hope that a third season of Euphoria would indeed happen, their patience and faith has been vindicated.

As speculation reached a fever pitch, and the cast remained mum when asked at all their various projects about the future of the show that helped catapult them to stardom, no one seemed to know exactly what the plan was. Now everyone does.

On Friday, Fancesca Orsi, executive vice president of programming at HBO and head of HBO drama series and films, announced that shooting on Season 3 of Euphoria was set to begin in January 2025.

"I am thrilled that we are ready to begin production on Euphoria in January. We could not be happier with our creative partnership with Sam [Levinson] and this incredible cast," said Orsi. "We look forward to bringing this new season of Euphoria to life for the fans."

Filming for the new season of Sam Levinson's high school drama is set to begin almost exactly three years since the premiere of Season 2. The media and fans have already been anticipating a time jump in the narrative.

While "this incredible cast" doesn't necessarily guarantee that everyone will be returning, HBO has said that they will be returning, listing Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and Hunter Schafer, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Barbie Ferreira already announced her departure from the show via Instagram in August 2022, while Angus Cloud died tragically in July 2023.

In March, the cast was freed up from their obligations to the delayed show so they could "pursue other opportunities" during the hiatus, which they certainly have. Their film careers blowing up has been a huge part of why fans started to worry about the future of the show.

The various cast members playing coy wit the press hasn't helped, either. At the premiere of Zendaya's Challengers in April, she toid Variety of the new season, "I don't know. I am, I am, I am not in charge."

When asked if she "wants" to go back, she replied, "Of course... If it's right for the characters and everything turns out the way it should, of course. But it's beyond me."

At the same premiere, Storm Reid says the cast is eager to be back on set, adding that if it's meant to be, they'll "hopefully" be back.

"We're on pause right now, but we're anxious to get back," she told E! News. "If it's meant to be, we'll be back soon and we'll give the audience what they want and deserve."

While at the GQ Global Creativity Awards in April, Hunter Schafer -- who plays Jules -- weighed in on the season's delay.

"I just really miss everybody. Everyone is doing very well in their careers right now," Schafer told Variety. "Everyone's kind of blown up, and so with that comes people traveling a lot. Whatever happens, I'm just excited to get back together once it's time and catch up and hang out."

While chatting to Happy Sad Confused podcast host Josh Horowitz about the HBO series in March, he asked Sweeney if she was ever concerned about whether the show would be coming back.

She then suspiciously started drinking water, which Horowitz jokingly called her out on.

"Honestly, it's, like, as scary as talking about Marvel," Sweeney joked, referring to the franchise's desire to remain super secretive. "I said one thing, and it went everywhere."

That one thing was the clause that after her busy production schedule on Anyone But You and Madame Web, she added, "I go into Euphoria." Does that mean she knew then what everyone knows now?