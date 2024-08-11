Elle King Says Dad Rob Schneider's 'Just Not Nice' And She Doesn't 'Agree with a Lot of Things He Says'

TikTok/Getty

"I'm really putting s--t out there," says King, claiming her dad make her go to "fat camp" and told her "Don't f--king talk about me in the press," as she says they can go years without talking.

Elle King just ruined Bunnie Xo's "fantasy' about the singer's dad, Rob Schneider, as King opened up about her alleged relationship with her famous father.

In an edited clip from Xo's Dumb Blonde podcast, King shared the alleged details of her childhood, as well as the seemingly strained relationship she's had with her dad, who has appeared in movies such as The Hot Chick and Deuce Bigalow.

He came up after Bunnie -- wife of Jelly Roll -- said King's father was one of her childhood crushes.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"I go four or five years without talking to my dad. I put out my record and people finally started talking about my dad and he called me and was like, 'Don't f--king talk about me in the press,'" claimed King. "If I would ever spend a summer with my dad, it would be on a movie set and I would get lost in the shuffle."

King -- who was mostly raised by her mother London King and stepdad Justin Tesa in Ohio -- said the pair didn't really connect "until I was much older," and claimed that if she "ever missed up a shot" or "was talking" on one of her dad's sets, she "would get in f--king trouble."

"I was a really, really heavy child. My dad sent me to fat camp. And then I got in trouble one year. I sprained my ankle and I didn't lose any weight," she continued. "Very toxic and very silly."

King also claimed she wore sweaters a lot around her father because he was "very anti-tattoos or any form of self expression different from what he wanted," before criticizing what she believes is his stance on social issues.

"I disagree with a lot of the things that he says. You're talking out your ass, you're talking s--t about drag and anti-gay rights and it's like, get f--ked," she said; this after Schneider criticized the Olympics for including drag queens in the opening ceremony. "He's just talking out his ass. I disagree, I do not agree with what he says."

"He never helped me, I never wanted his help. He also didn't have a very good reputation. I don't want to be associated with him. He's just not nice," King continued, before exclaiming, "I'm really putting s--t out there!"

She went on to claim he "forgot about every single birthday" -- before Bunnie joked, "You're killing my fantasy of Rob here."

While the quotes above come from an edited video, the full episode hits all streaming platforms Monday. It's unclear where King and her father stand now, but they most recently appeared together on stage at a New Year's Eve event in Nashville on December 31, 2023 (above right).