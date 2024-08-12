Robin Williams' Daughter Zelda Shuts Down Viral Rumors About Dad on 10th Anniversary of Death

Getty

Zelda's brother Zak and Jennifer Lopez were also among the many who paid tribute to the late actor on the anniversary.

Williams' son Zak took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to his father who died by suicide at the age of 62 in 2014, following a battle with anxiety, depression and Parkinson's disease.

"Dad, it’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years," the 41-year-old, captioned a photo of his father, the Mork & Mindy actor.

"Today, I’m reflecting on the immense love you shared with all of us -- your family, your friends, and everyone you met," the caption continued.

"You continue to inspire me every single day to do whatever I can to help create a more connected and loving world for our family. Love you forever. ❤️"

Williams shared Zak with his first wife Valerie Velardi.

Zelda on the other hand made a different kind of tribute, she took to X to shut down a rumor about her father after an image of Williams and his "pet monkey" went viral.

"It's been brought to my attention some probably AI written BS like this is going viral," she wrote, quoting the original post. "Dad didn't own a pet monkey, NO ONE should, and if you're ever tempted to, support your local exotic animal rescues instead. That is his Night at the Museum costar, who now lives at one."

"And since more completely false or badly researched posts are likely to go viral on Dad’s death anniversary, maybe just assume they’re all BS (they usually are)," Zelda continued.

"Ignore the creepy robots trying to farm your clicks & do something nice for yourself instead. I sure as hell will ♥️"

Williams shared Zak with his first wife, Valerie Velardi. He shared 35-year-old Zelda and 31-year-old Cody with his his second wife, Marsha Garces Williams.

Lopez, meanwhile, remembered her costar on the 10th anniversary by sharing a scene from their 1996 film Jack on Instagram.

The 55-year-old shared a clip of Williams' character Jack Powell entering the actress' character Miss Márquez's classroom.

"We all have a lot more in common than you think…," Lopez captioned the clip.

"Celebrating 28 years of this very special movie JACK with the incomparable Robin Williams 🙏🤍 Cinema Sunday 🎬," she added.

In the film, Williams starred as a 10-year-old boy suffered from a condition that aged him much faster than the average body, making him look 40-years-old man.